When Shane McMahon Told His Sister Stephanie That Her ‘Puppies’ Were Small but Cute in Real Life

The McMahon family has made the most contribution in crafting the professional wrestling business into a billion-dollar industry. The revolution started with Vince McMahon's initiative. Then, the whole game was altered when WWE started to concentrate more on the storylines part of professional wrestling and build its brand more on the entertaining part.

The major altercation WWE bought was turning its product 18+. Vince McMahon's evil mind crossed every line and produced some of the most awkward storylines in WWE and even the internet, some of the most bizarre matches to attract fans' attention. At one point, female professional wrestlers were just trying to add glamor to the product and attract more attention.

Vince McMahon never shied away from using his daughter on screen to attract more eyeballs. Stephanie McMahon herself has been part of some of the most sensual segments on screen, from John Cena spanking her on live television to her storyline that she is pregnant with the child of Triple H to Stephanie McMahon getting in war words with Triple H and Chris Jericho throwing some of the most unhinged x-rated remarks at each other and much more.

In 1999, Shane McMahon, brother of Stephanie McMahon and son of Vince McMahon, who was too heavily used on TV, gave an explosive interview to TSN's Off the Record with his sister Stephanie McMahon.

At one point, the interviewer asked Stephanie McMahon if she could ever portray more sensual characters like Debra on WWE television. Stephanie McMahon revealed that her father, Vince McMahon, had told her earlier that she was not a built woman like Debra to play that role.

Shane McMahon added his own X-rated verdict, breaking his character on why Stephanie McMahon could not play the sensual character of Debra on WWE TV: “You (Stephanie McMahon) have smaller puppies, that's all. Thank you! You don't have to elaborate." To which Stephanie McMahon responded, "They're cute," Shane McMahon added. "Thank you"

Fast-forward to 2024. Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon are both away from the company; in 2022, Shane McMahon was fired from the company, and recently, he was seen in talks with AEW president Tony Khan.

On the other hand, Stephanie McMahon announced her retirement from WWE after Vince McMahon sold the company. Most recently, she was seen on WWE television at the SummerSlam 2024 premium live event. She made headlines after she hugged CM Punk after his match against Drew McIntyre.

At the post-SummerSlam 2024 PLE, Triple H, WWE's current CCO, was asked about Stephanie McMahon's status in WWE.

Triple H revealed Stephanie McMahon's status and said, “She does not have an official role right now, but I can tell you this: she loves this. She absolutely loves it. Sometimes, it's harder to love it, and sometimes, it's easy to love it. It's easy for her to love it again. She's enjoying watching it. She's enjoying coming to the show. She's enjoying seeing everybody in the back. She loves it.”

The Game Triple H ended his conversation on a positive note, revealing that Stephanie McMahon holds no official position in WWE as of now. Still, she’s been around the business for the longest time—pretty much her entire life. As of now, the billion-dollar princess is enjoying spending more time with her daughters. However, they are figuring out what can be done in the near future as the passion for Stephanie McMahon has come back.

