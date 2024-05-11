Shaquille O'Neal once famously compared LeBron James' high school performance to his own.

Back when the NBA was celebrating its 75th anniversary by creating tribute videos for each player on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. LeBron James was featured, with stories from legends and former teammates. Shaquille O'Neal, who was LeBron's teammate on the Miami Heat was among them.

In the tribute video, Shaq recalled how while attending a random high school game with friends, he spotted a young LeBron James playing. He was immediately impressed by LeBron's performance, and reminisced, "I haven't seen anybody dominate in high school like that since me."

In 1989, during his final year at Robert G. Cole High School in San Antonio, his team had a perfect season (36-0) and clinched the Texas 3A State Championship. Meanwhile, LeBron's high school journey garnered significant attention because of the massive hype surrounding him.

He led St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School to multiple state championships. Plus, LeBron's senior year stats were also impressive. He scored 30.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.9 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Did Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James play together?

Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James did share the court for a bit. They were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers for one season - 2009-2010. At 37 years old, Shaq was nearing the end of his career. And, just 25 years old, LeBron was entering his peak as a player.

Unfortunately, they didn't quite click as expected. The Cavaliers made the playoffs but were eliminated in the first round. After the season, both players moved on: LeBron left for Miami to form a "Big Three" with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, while Shaq eventually retired in 2011.

Shaquille O'Neal recently spoke about the player fear factor targetting LeBron James

Shaquille O'Neal raised the debate about player fear factor on March 14 during an episode of his podcast, "The Big Podcast." Shaq claimed that today's NBA players don't approach LeBron James with the same sense of intimidation that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant commanded.

Next, James took a subtle approach. He shared statistics comparing his career playoff win percentage to Shaq's. King James hinted that success speaks for itself regardless of fear.