When Shaquille O'Neal realized he wanted to make career in basketball calling it a life changing moment

Shaquille O'Neal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever exist in the NBA. After having a 19-year-long career in the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal retired from the league in the year 2011. Shaq had an outstanding career, but surprisingly he didn't want to become an NBA player until that one moment. Here's that moment of realization for Shaquille O'Neal.

When Shaquille O'Neal revealed the moment that changed his life

Shaquille O'Neal has won the NBA championship four times in his 19 years of career and is considered among the most successful NBA players of all time. Have you ever wondered why Shaquille O'Neal chose to make a career in the NBA and not in any other sport? In 2015, Shaquille O'Neal sat down in an interview with Graham Bensinger, where the two spoke about this thing in detail.

During the interview, Shaquille O'Neal revealed the time when he got the realization that the NBA is what he wanted to make a career in. Shaquille O'Neal started by explaining how he and his father had a good understanding whenever he was short of presents at Christmas. One Christmas, something similar happened when Shaq's father told him that he was short of money.

Shaquille O'Neal realized that he wouldn't be getting a Christmas present this time and was alright with it, as long as everyone else was happy. But the next day, his father brought a signed basketball of Dr. J, Shaq's favorite player at that time. The next day after receiving that gift, his father took him to the game of Dr. J, however, they sat at the top of the stands.

Watching Dr. J play live changed something for Shaq. Talking about the same during the interview, he said, "We were on top. Dr. J goes baseline, throws it down, the crowd goes crazy. That's when I said, 'Okay. It's what I want to do'. I'm a changed man." Shaquille O'Neal revealed that from that day onwards things were different for him as he started to become better.

It's so fascinating to hear that Shaquille O'Neal became an NBA player after getting inspired by Dr. J, who was an outstanding player of the 70s.

