When Shaquille O'Neal Revealed Reason Behind Miami's Comeback vs Mavericks in '06 Finals

The Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks were predicted to play one another closely in the 2006 NBA Finals. The South Beach team, captained by a young Dwyane Wade and a healthy Shaquille O'Neal, took on Dirk Nowitzki and a Dallas team that appeared to have all the pieces needed to win a championship.

Thus, both Heat supporters and basketball fans who were not affiliated with the team were let down when the Mavericks unexpectedly took a 2-0 series lead. In the meantime, the Mavs organization began to envision themselves holding the Larry O'Brien trophy, to the extent that owner Mark Cuban appeared on television to reveal their parade route around Dallas.

What did Shaquille O’Neal say?

There were rumors that the Mavs' infectious confidence had spread to the Heat. They were fiercely competitive people, so they were offended by their antics. With three rings on his résumé already, Shaq was itching for more jewelry, so he rallied his teammates.

Shaq said, "Mark [Cuban] got on TV and started pronouncing the parade routes. That's when I really f------ jumped into the guys because I was the one that brought 'em in like: 'See, are we done? This is it?'"

What did Alonzo Mourning say?

Mourning said, "A difference? No. Did it give us a little jolt? Oh, yeah. [Laughs.] It did. Because it was posted on the board in the locker room. The article [about Dallas' parade route] was posted on the board in the locker room, so don't think that subconsciously that doesn't fuel people to say, 'OK, you wrote us off.' You still gotta win two games. And we got three at home. In a row. And we've been playing relatively well at home. ... So yeah, when you do stuff like that, there's consequences and repercussions."

The entire basketball world watched as the Heat won four straight games to overcome a 0–2 deficit. The franchise won its first title thanks to the valor of D-Wade and other Heat players.

