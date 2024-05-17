When Shaquille O’Neal Revealed the Most Important Advice Michael Jordan Gave Him, FIND OUT

One of the most prosperous big men in NBA history is Shaquille O'Neal. The Hall of Famer has cemented his status as one of the greatest players of all time in the league's history books with four titles and fifteen selections to the All-Star team.

But prior to winning three NBA titles in a row with the Los Angeles Lakers and adding another with the Miami Heat, the 7'1" center suffered a great deal of heartache and disappointment during the playoffs.

Shaq and the Lakers lost two straight series before making a breakthrough in 2000 and winning the first of their three consecutive NBA titles. That's when Shaq started to really relate to Michael Jordan's words of encouragement during their 1996 playoff matchup.

What did Jordan Say to Shaq?

Shaq mentioned on Point Game," I can remember after the Bulls beat the Orlando Magic in '96, as I was walking off the court, Michael Jordan said to me, 'Before succeeding, you must first learn to fail,'" So I wrote it down. I'm like, 'What the f**k is Mike talking about?"

Shaq's career took off rapidly as he and the Orlando Magic made a name for themselves as the new Eastern powers. Jordan was still playing baseball, so Big Diesel and Penny Hardaway seemed the obvious choices to take his place. They advanced to the NBA Finals in 1995, but the Houston Rockets won.

Their dynasty was short-lived, as the Chicago Bulls and His Airness defeated them in the next round of the playoffs. After that match, MJ tracked Shaq down and imparted some insightful advice before getting off the floor.

Jordan’s Struggled Before Winning Six Titles

Shaq claimed that after that, he studied a crash course in hoops history and learned that the "Greatest of All Time" wasn't born. He suffered three straight playoff losses to the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons and two consecutive first-round sweeps at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

But every time, he picked himself up, moved on, and came back stronger. And because of the obstacles he had surmounted, his first championship victory in 1991 was all the sweeter.

