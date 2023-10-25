When Shaquille O’Neal’s former teammate revealed that Lakers had secret sign to stop passing to Kobe Bryant

Despite accumulating three consecutive championships together with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team dynamics between Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were not always harmonious. Their historical disputes have been rekindled recently due to Kobe's criticism of Shaq's commitment and Shaq's counter regarding Kobe's lack of passes.

A particular narrative of past conflict has resurfaced detailing an instance of Shaq and the Lakers deliberately withholding the ball from Kobe if they felt he was attempting too many shots.

An episode of the Kanell and Bell podcast provided further insights into this tactic, narrated by former Suns player, Raja Bell. He describes how Shaq applied a hand signal during the 2007-08 season, indicating his teammates in Phoenix should not pass the ball to Gordon Giricek. Raja disclosed this was a strategy Shaq first adopted during his tenure with the Lakers.

Raja recounts, "Shaq told me a story about our Suns teammate Gordon Giricek, who was a scoring personality. He cared about his scoring and often disrupted the flow of the game. Consequently, Shaq proposed a thumbs-down symbol suggesting Gordon should not receive the ball anymore."

Questioned about this action, Shaq responded, "In Kobe's early days, he was fiercely trying to score, hence we collectively agreed on a signal to stop passing him the ball if he was overdoing it." Thus, a fascinating insight into the dynamics, tactics, and tensions in professional basketball teams was revealed.

Shaquille O'Neal reflects on collaborating with Kobe Bryant in the World of Rap

It's common knowledge that Kobe Bryant and Shaq's relationship experienced its fair share of highs and lows, both on and off the court. However, a significant highlight of their camaraderie was their musical collaboration. After Kobe's unfortunate demise, their rap song, 3 XS Dope, took on a poignant meaning, giving fans and Kobe's friends a precious keepsake, and a memory of easier times.

In the year 1998, Shaq launched an album named Respect, featuring 3 XS Dope, a song in which Kobe rapped the opening verse. Even though he was only two years into his NBA career, the Lakers' star was already exploring interests beyond basketball. Kobe had always been captivated by rap music.

For a time, he cohabited with a Sony hip-hop executive who had signed Kobe’s group, CHEIZAW. Eventually, though, Kobe realized that his true passion lay in playing basketball, hence earning him the nickname, The Black Mamba.

