When Shawn Michaels Reprimanded The Rock For Copying His Top Rope Dropkick Signature Move In A WWE Match

The Rock and Shawn Michaels have never been the best of pals in WWE. In fact, the Heartbreak Kid remains the only wrestler with whom The Rock seems to have not broken the ice even today. And The Brahma Bull is justified in doing that.

It is because Michaels was always after The Rock, right from 1997, when Rock made his debut. He and his friend Triple H were said to be jealous of The Rock’s skills and his soaring popularity, which was even eclipsing theirs in WWE then.

More than this, Shawn Michaels watched every move of The Great One inside the ring and once personally reprimanded Rock for doing a top rope dropkick move, which he said was his move.

The Heartbreak Kid's longtime nemesis, Bret The Hitman Hart, revealed this story of the backstage fracas between The Rock and Shawn Michaels. While speaking at the Busted Open Radio once, Hart revealed that Michaels came very angrily in the locker room to reprimand The Rock.

“I remember Shawn Michaels coming into the dressing room and dressing down poor Dwayne. Shawn came in and just dressed him down and he chewed him out. And I believe, [Michaels] told [The Rock] to never do a top rope dropkick ever again because that was his move. That’s what he was mad about. And then, he slammed the door and he walked out,” Hart said.

Hart further revealed that The Rock was deflated and didn’t react much because Shawn had a lot of weight in the company and was an influential guy. Hart said that not just Michaels but even Triple H was always out there to get The Rock.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said that he once saw a few jealous superstars pulling a very dirty joke on The Rock while he was competing in a match. Without revealing the names, Henry said that he saw a few guys laughing outside The Rock’s dressing room, and when he went inside to see what happened, he was stunned.

“I saw his box was open. I grabbed the box and was going to close it and I looked in it and there was sh*t in it,” he said. Though Henry didn’t name who was behind the dirty trick, Triple H and Shawn Michaels were rumored to be behind it.

In fact, The Rock and Shawn Michaels never got close during their entire WWE careers. During a WWE match once, when Michaels was there as a guest referee, he gave Rock a sweet chin music so hard that it led to a backstage argument.

The Rock questioned Michaels over why he went so hard with that kick. Michaels replied that this professional is all about those moves, and if he didn’t like that, he should leave.