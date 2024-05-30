Throwback to Shawn Michaels’ WrestleMania Twerking That Left Fans Berserk

Shawn Michaels is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and an all-time legend, who is working as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative of NXT. He has been involved in countless remarkable moments over the decades which are etched in the fans’ minds.

However, HBK has been trending on social media very recently after his best friend and WWE CCO Triple H tweeted something about him and his dancing abilities. He tweeted, “Let’s all be glad he didn’t start twerking.”

In the video, Michaels is seen singing his own theme song Sexy Boy with famous rapper Sexyy Red in a car. Triple H has poked fun at his buddy saying he’s glad he didn’t dance (twerk) with the music star too.

However, either the Cerebral Assassin is referring to Shawn’s old shenanigans or maybe he has forgotten that the Heart Break Kid has already twerked once.

When and Where did HBK twerk before this NXT incident?

The aforementioned “twerk” happened at WrestleMania 32 after Shawn Michaels and other veterans disposed off the League of Nations faction. Moreover, it wasn’t just Michaels shaking his booty but a bunch of other legends and superstars too. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Mick Foley, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and the New Day trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E danced for the crowd as well. As seen in the video, it was Kingston who inspired Michaels to show off his “dancing” skills. The segment ended with Austin delivering his signature stunner on Woods and celebrating with his beers.

Advertisement

What is Sexyy Red’s role at an upcoming NXT show?

As for the other person seen in the video, Sexxy Red, she has announced her appearance for NXT Battleground on June 9th as its host.

The popular rapper announced this on the latest May 28th episode of WWE NXT where she also unveiled the new NXT Women’s North American Championship belt. The inaugural champion will be crowned at Battleground in a 6-woman ladder match.

The field includes Sola Ruca, Lash Legend, Michin, Kelani Jordan, Fallon Henley, and Jaida Parker competing for the title. Moreover, with Sexyy Red added to the mix as the host, things are surely looking to be must-forward at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for this NXT special.

ALSO READ: Triple H Reacts To Viral Shawn Michaels-Sexyy Red Interaction With Hilarious 'Twerking' Quip