When Simone Biles ‘Broke Down’ After NFL Husband Jonathan Owens’ Interview Went Viral

Simone Biles spoke out in April 2024 about a 2023 viral interview with her husband, Jonathan Owens, who generated anger from fans when he proclaimed himself "the catch" in their relationship.

Owens, 28, made the statements on an edition of The Pivot podcast in December. "I always say that the men are the catch," he added, adding that he "was fighting" against his natural instinct of being "afraid to commit" before officially dating Biles, 27.

The statement triggered a reaction on social media from fans who criticized Owens and Biles' relationship, with some even urging the gymnast to break her marriage to the NFL player.

Biles stated on the Call Her Daddy podcast on April 16 that the conversation about her relationship had moved her to tears. "First of all, that interview had nothing to do with me," Biles stated of her husband's talk with The Pivot.

She added, "It was all for him. So I think they were mad that he didn't include me in the interview, but he has to have his moments too, and I let him have it."

The Olympian also stated that her husband's statements may have been misunderstood. "He never said I wasn't a catch," Biles explained. "He said he was a catch because he is. I've never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, oh my gosh. I want a man like that, like Jonathan."



Biles claimed she originally considered the conversation humorous. "I thought it was hilarious what people were saying divorce him, divorce him. All of this crazy stuff," she shared, adding, "And, like, he doesn't even like to say divorce. So I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings."

Biles eventually said she couldn't tolerate the bad remarks, saying, "Then, like, one night, I broke down, and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this?' "

Biles stated that her husband is "the sweetest guy who will do anything for anybody," and that the comments "really hurt" when the interview went viral. "That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. Because for me, it's like talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family," she said.

Moreover, Biles added her spouse is the "sweetest" and that he "praises the ground that I walk on" during the podcast."Like, truly, I've never met a man like him. He still opens my doors," she explained.

Owens and Biles married on April 22, 2023, in the Harris County Courthouse in Houston. A few weeks later, they celebrated their second wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with family and friends.

Less than a month after their wedding, Owens got a deal with the Green Bay Packers, requiring the pair to adjust to long distance. This NFL offseason, Owens departed the Packers in free agency and signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears worth $4.75 million.

