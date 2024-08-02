When Simone Biles Opened Up About Her 4-Year Relationship With THIS Former WWE Star Before Meeting Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has once again cemented her legacy as one of the best gymnasts in the world. At the Paris Olympics 2024, Simone narrowly defeated Rebeca Andrade of Brazil to become the oldest all-around Olympic champion since 1952.

At 27, she is also the third woman in history to win multiple golds in the all-around, and the first to win all-around titles eight years apart. But did you know, the US gymnast was once in a relationship with a former WWE superstar?

His name was Stacey Ervin Jr and he and Simone started dating in 2017. But three years into their relationship, the two fell apart, and then Simone hooked up with NFL star Jonathan Owens.

What did Simone Biles say about Stacey Ervin Jr?

It is said Simone and Stacey crossed each other’s paths in 2017 when the gymnast’s grandmother employed Ervin Jr as her gym’s coach. The two slowly fell in love, and the fans saw the first glimpse of it when the WWE star was seen cheering for Simone at the World Championships in Germany.

However, they broke up in 2020 without any notice. The change was actually noticed by the fans when Ervin Jr didn’t wish Biles on her birthday. In the interview with Vogue which followed the break-up, the 27-year-old superstar talked about how hard it was to be in a committed relationship at such a young age.

She said, “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best.” While she did not speak about the break-up explicitly she did mention it while talking about major shifts in her life, during the Covid-19 lockdown.

While speaking to Vogue magazine in 2020, she said, “I think for athletes, it’s hard for us to be out of our element for such a long period of time. That kind of throws your whole balance off. Because you go to work out and you release endorphins. You get any anger out. It’s kind of our oasis. Without that, you’re stuck at home with your own thoughts.”

However, only her fans knew how special Stacey was to her. On his birthday, she had written for him a lengthy emotional message thanking her for being part of her life. She had written, “(S)o many things I love about you. Your energy lights up an entire room. You're a true gentleman and you always put others first! Your mindset, grit, and your passion for greatness. 26 will be a great one! Never stop being you Stacey Ervin Jr. I love you.”



Simone meets Jonathan Owens

Simone met NFL superstar Jonathan Owens soon after her break-up and started dating her. She even says that she was the one who slid into his DMs when she saw his profile on Raya. She said that she found his profile cute.

She stated that once they introduced each other on the platform, they met in the Houston area and their relationship began. While Biles was already a multiple-time Olympic champion in 2020, the NFL star had said that he didn’t know her. The two finally got engaged in February 2022 and married on April 22, 2023.