When Stephen A. Smith explained how Steph Curry was more like Michael Jordan than LeBron James

Wardell Stephen Curry II is a 35-year-old American professional basketball player who plays for NBA Golden State Warriors. He is considered one of the greatest basketball players and the greatest shooter of all time. He is a time MVP (most valuable player), four-time NBA champion, and nine-time NBA all-star, Curry is best known for his three-point shots.

Recently, during ESPN’s morning sports show first take, Sports journalist Stephen A. Smith compared Curry to basketball legend Michael Jordan. He also said he is more like Jordan than LeBron James.

Steph Curry is one of the greatest players of baseball of all time and whenever we talk about greats in Basketball, two names are always at the top Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Sports journalist Stephen A. Smith was recently on ESPN's morning sports show while talking about Curry

he said “ Here's why Steph Curry is more like but not better but more like MJ. Steph Curry is the greatest shooter God ever created. We applaud dudes who shot 40 percent from three-point range a season. The only season he didn't do it was when he played 5 games due to injury, and that was it. Other than that, Steph Curry has shot better than 40 percent from three-point range every single year of his entire career. He is a career 41.8 percent three-point shooter. He is a career 24-point-per-game scorer. He is a two-time league MVP; he is a 3-time champion. He went to five straight NBA finals, and I know what LeBron did playing in the Eastern Conference, but Steph Curry has been that dude at 6'3" with unbelievable, incomparable range."

Smith also pointed out other players are afraid of him when he is on offense same energy was felt with MJ to which he said "When you thought about going up against MJ, you were scared to death on how to defend him. Steph Curry has you scared the second he goes past half-court."

