When Stephen Curry Caught Patrick Mahomes Throw With One Hand During Capital One's The Match

Stephen Curry once caught a Patrick Mahomes throw with one hand during a Capital One's The Match, which stunned everyone. The Golden State Warriors star made it look this easy, and that made everyone say he would have rocked the field if he had played football.

It was a match between the reigning NFL and NBA Champions! Kansas City Chiefs star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce took on against Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Clay Thompson in last year's edition of Capital One's The Match at The Wynn Las Vegas on June 29.

There were several viral moments from that day, but this one catch of Curry by one hand from Mahomes caught everyone's attention. The four-time NBA Champion caught it in style and revered it towards Mahomes, who needed two hands to catch the throw.

Talking about the golf match, the NBA star guards were defeated by the three-time Super Bowl champion duo, and the game ended in favor of the footballers with a 3 & 2 win in the eighth edition of the event.

It was just four months after the American football players, who are gearing up for a three-peat this year, won their second consecutive Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

It was Patrick Mahomes second edition at The Match alongside Stephen Curry

Appearing in The Match wasn't something new for Patrick Mahomes and Stephen Curry. The reigning MVPs of their respective sports, however, lost their debuts. Meanwhile, Kelce and Thompson were playing for the first time in the 12-hole showdown.

Back in 2022, the Chiefs quarterback was paired with Buffalo Bills Josh Allen against seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the New York Jets' star Aaron Rodgers in an all-NFL rendition.

On the other hand, Curry, the legendary shooter, was playing with retired QB and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning against 11-time All-Star Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson in the 2020th edition.

Meanwhile, the ninth edition of the event this year was played at The Park Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on February 26. The event in 2024 didn't feature any non-golfer this year and instead featured a mixed lineup that involved two PGA Tour players and two LPGA Tour pros.

