It happened six years ago on February 18, 2018, during an NBA game against the Phoenix Suns led by superstars like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. The Golden State Warriors were in the middle of a successful run. However, the NBA team showed signs of fatigue and needed a shake.

Steve Kerr, the Warriors head coach sensed his team was mentally drained. Apparently, the Warriors had been playing in the playoffs for several years. The constant grind was taking a toll on the team.

To break the toxicity, Steve Kerr took the unconventional route. He handed over coaching duties to his Golden State Warriors’ veteran players Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, and Shaun Livingston.

Kerr strategically ended up choosing the Suns vs Warriors game and players who were known for their leadership qualities and game-related IQ. Steve Kerr likely briefed them beforehand and remained present at the NBA game for guidance if needed.

Next, the players took charge of the game in different ways. Draymond Green called huddles and adjusted defensive schemes. Iguodala and Livingston offered on-court adjustments. This gave the players a sense of ownership in the absence of Steve Kerr. Well, the gamble paid off. The Warriors dominated the Suns. The final score was 129-83, which is a 46-point win.

Golden State Warriors last NBA Championship win

The Golden State Warriors won their most recent championship in the 2022 NBA Finals. The team defeated the Boston Celtics in 6 games. Stephen Curry was a Finals MVP contender. Klay Thompson returned from injuries to provide an offensive threat. Draymond Green remained the defensive facilitator. This championship marked a return to glory for the Warriors after a few years of adjusting to life without Kevin Durant.

Golden State Warriors elimination in the NBA season 2023-2024

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs in the 2023-2024 NBA season during the play-in tournament. They lost to the Sacramento Kings and failed to secure a spot in the playoffs.

FYI, the Warriors finished the regular season with a record of 45-36, which was needed to qualify for the playoffs in the competitive Western Conference automatically.

Steve Kerr's time in Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr is indeed the head coach for the Golden State Warriors. He's been at the helm since May 2014. Kerr's coaching style and strategic mind have been a perfect fit for the Warriors.

The Warriors reached the NBA Finals in six of Kerr's nine seasons as coach (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022). Kerr has led the Warriors to four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022). The 2015-16 Warriors, under Kerr's guidance, achieved 73 wins in the regular season. It broke the record previously held by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (which Kerr himself played for!)

Before coaching, Kerr had a playing career himself. He's a nine-time NBA champion, winning five titles as a player; three with the Chicago Bulls (1996-1998) and two with the San Antonio Spurs (1999 and 2003).