When Steven Seagal Humiliated Joe Rogan After Locker Room Snub by Jon Jones

Steven Seagal once humiliated Joe Rogan after being denied locker room entry by Jon Jones. The incident occurred after Jones’ UFC 135 fight against Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. ‘Bones’ won the clash via fourth-round submission.

Jones used his front kicks and oblique kicks to great effect, which Seagal tried to take credit for. Jones, though, told at the post-fight press conference that Segal tried to come to his dressing room before the fight, which he denied. Seagal then hit out at Rogan for praising Jones’ performance.

Steven Seagal downplayed Joe Rogan after Jon Jones’ denial

Jon Jones, who recently confirmed his UFC return date , was a dominant force in MMA already in 2011. After Jones’ UFC 135 fight, Steven Seagal tried to take credit for the former UFC light heavyweight champion’s techniques, telling MMA Fighting, "Him and I did talk about that. but he hasn't learned it yet."

Jones later said in the post-fight press conference that Seagal tried to come to his locker room ahead of the fight, which he didn’t approve. ‘Bones’ said,

"I didn't think that would be a good idea. My training staff works very hard on me. I'm their prodigy. I wouldn't want to disrespect them by welcoming someone else's master into our room, into our house, into our family."

Seagal then went on to lambast every fighter on the UFC 135 card, claiming the fights were low-level. When renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani informed Seagal that UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was thoroughly impressed with Jones’ title-defending display, Seagal said,

"I'm a fighter. I've fought all my life. You can listen to him (Rogan). Maybe he knows more than me. I don't know."

While Steven Seagal is a well-known mainstream actor, he never had any professional fighting experience. Hence, his criticism of a world champion like Jon Jones and a combat sports expert like Joe Rogan was quite surprising.

Rampage Jackson tells Joe Rogan the one Jon Jones technique he’d ban

Rampage Jackson recently made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Jackson is a former opponent of Jon Jones. While ‘Rampage’ has acknowledged Jones’ talent, he has previously labeled Jones as a dirty fighter.

Rampage is often skeptical of Jones’ use of oblique kicks and other moves, as well as eye pokes. Rampage once again reminded Rogan of his recent JRE appearance, saying, “He’s really good at those leg kicks. Those oblique kicks too.”

Rampage then claimed that he had been planning to open his own MMA league. Such a plan coming to fruition will see him banning oblique kicks being banned under the banner, the UFC legend revealed.