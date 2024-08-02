When the Entire Town of South Park Attended the Game Between Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Bucs

We have moved away from the horrors of the global pandemic coronavirus, which struck the globe in 2020. The virus kept us imprisoned inside our houses. Though after some time, sports were granted authorization, without audiences and spectators, even national-level leagues seemed like training camps.

However, there was one occasion when 1,800 character cutouts from Comedy Central's "South Park" were placed in the stands during an NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Tampa Bay Bucs. This innovative measure was developed in reaction to the COVID-19 epidemic, which limited the number of fans permitted inside the stadium to preserve social distancing.

"South Park," a popular cartoon series produced by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, is situated in the fictitious Colorado town of the same name and has had a strong cultural link to the state since its premiere in 1997.



The cutouts comprised all of the major characters from "South Park" as well as several supporting and background characters, occupying the vacant seats at Empower Field at Mile High to provide a distinctive and amusing sight throughout the game.

Given this relationship, it seemed appropriate for the Denver Broncos, Colorado's NFL franchise. According to CNN affiliate KCNC, the cutouts are also part of the Broncos' charitable fundraising drive. So far, the team has raised $130,000.

During the season opener, the team sold 1,000 cardboard cutouts to fans for $100 each, with all net earnings benefiting Denver Broncos Charities. This not only added a comedic element to the game, but it also paid attention to the show's ongoing popularity and links to Colorado.

This project was part of a larger trend that emerged during the 2020 sports season, in which teams and organizations explored innovative methods to communicate with supporters and create an environment in the absence of live audiences. Cardboard cutouts became popular in a variety of sports, allowing supporters to participate remotely by purchasing cutouts of themselves, celebrities, or imaginary characters and placing them in stadium seats.

The appearance of "South Park" characters at the Broncos game drew immediate notice on social media, with fans of both the show and the club praising the comedic approach to an otherwise difficult circumstance. This event emphasized "South Park's" long-lasting cultural effect as well as how innovative solutions can create a feeling of community and amusement even during difficult circumstances.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Denver Broncos 28-10, the "South Park" cutouts made for an unforgettable backdrop, encapsulating the spirit of invention and tenacity that distinguished the 2020 sports season.

It also coincided with the release of "The Pandemic Special," a one-hour "South Park" episode that aired on September 30, 2020, and dealt with the reality and absurdities of the COVID-19 outbreak using the show's signature sarcastic humor.



Originally, there was an episode in which the South Park characters attended a Denver Broncos game in the show's 21st season, named "Moss Piglets."



It was aired on November 15, 2017. In "Moss Piglets," Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny, along with Heidi, attend a Denver Broncos game as part of a school field trip. The episode revolves around their scientific experiment, which includes tardigrades and their influence on the game.