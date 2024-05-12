When The Great Khali Accidentally Killed Aspiring Wrestler During Practice Session

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The Great Khali is recognized as one of the greatest giants in professional wrestling, with his career peaking in 2006 during the WWE tenure. He became the first Indian to be signed by WWE; he also etched his name in history as the first Indian world champion. However, his wrestling career could have prematurely ended due to an unfortunate accident.

Brian Ong died while doing wrestling practice with The Great Khali

At the initial stage of his wrestling career, when the giant was still a rookie, learning the craft of professional wrestling, he trained and wrestled for APW or All Pro Wrestling.

It was May 28, 2001, a day of regular wrestling practice for The Great Khali and fellow trainee Brian Ong. They were doing a practice of Spinebuster, which required the attacking wrestler to pick up the opponent and slam his back on the mat. The simple move was botched while practicing due to a small yet costly error from Brian.

Brian, the receiving wrestler, wasn't supposed to be in contact with anything when he was picked up in the air. Nevertheless, he made a blunder by gripping The Great Khali's shirt instead of throwing his hands in the air. The seven-foot giant slammed him hard on the mat from a towering height, but Brian's tailbone came in contact with the mat first, while his head hit the mat later with significant force, causing severe damage.

Following the impact, Brian collapsed immediately after throwing up. Realizing the seriousness of the accident, he was taken to the nearest hospital in Hayward, California. The hospital declared him deceased upon arrival.

The Great Khali didn't pay any compensation

The Great Khali's wrestling career was in serious jeopardy after the accident, raising questions about his credibility as a safe worker in the squared circle. However, no charge was filed against him for the death, taking into account that the unfortunate botch was caused by Brian.

The court found All Pro Wrestling responsible for the accident of Brian Ong, and the promotion was ordered to pay an amount of $1.3 million to his family for the loss.

