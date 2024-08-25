When The Rock and Vince McMahon Buried Their Hatchet At WrestleMania 21 Party; Know What Happened

Did you know that The Rock and Vince McMahon were not on talking terms for almost a year? It was all because WWE didn’t allow The Rock to use this name in his Hollywood ventures, and he had to do with his real name, Dwayne Johnson.

Ex-WWE superstar Tommy Dreamer revealed in a talk show, GAW TV, last year that the two had been cold for quite some time. It eventually broke at the WrestleMania 21 party, where WWE officials brought the two together.

Dreamer revealed that he was tasked with creating a secure area for the two once The Rock showed up at the party so that things eventually settled down between them. But things got a bit complex and didn't go as planned, and Dreamer had to rush in to save the day.

“We get word — Johnny pulls me aside — that one Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is showing up at the WrestleMania party, we have to set up this secure area for Vince and The Rock to have their first conversation in a while,” he said.

He revealed that their meet-up was no less than a secret service job where employees were posted at checkpoints, and they had to ensure that the two met alone and things settled down between them.

“We have security everywhere, but it’s on an outdoor patio and there’s these planters. As The Rock gets out of the limo. It’s almost like a movie of an assassination,” he said.

Dreamer revealed that at a point when everything was in place for Vince and The Rock’s meet-up, two wrestlers from Tough Enough—Hawk and SoCal Val—walked into the area and tried to walk into the area where Vince was sitting alone.

Realizing the two wrestlers' folly and the damage they could have done, Dreamer said he quickly swung into action and ran to get the two out of the scene. And the moment Dreamer says he escorts the two wrestlers out, The Rock comes in his Limousine, gets out of the car, and greets Vince McMahon.

"Here comes The Rock and then Vince's like, 'Dwayne.' He's like, 'Vince.' And it's like all this tension, I'm like, 'Who the hell?! if I have to murder these two people, I will," Sportskeeda quoted Dreamer.

The Rock and Vince McMahon met, had a candid chat, and the ice broke between them. Since that day, they have been on good terms. But The Great One had no plans of getting to wrestling anytime soon, and he spent a good seven years in Hollywood before making his WWE return in 2011.

The Rock is also expected to star in yet another WrestleMania next year, and rumors suggest he might clash with his cousin Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All.