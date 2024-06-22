When The Rock And Vince McMahon's Secret Meeting To 'Squash The Beef' Almost Ended Badly

The Rock left WWE for Hollywood when he was just 32 years old. Upon his departure, The Great One reportedly had secret bad blood with the former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The former WWE star and ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer, who served as WWE Executive in the past, once shared an incident regarding the deteriorating relationship between Vince McMahon and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The secret beef between The Rock and Vince McMahon

Talking to GAW TV in 2023, Dreamer said he was working in the WWE talent relations department back in the mid-2000s. Possibly around WrestleMania 21, the relationship between Vince and Dwayne fell apart, with none of them talking to each other.

Their conflict was due to ownership of The Rock's name. As WWE owned the name ' The Rock', he couldn't use the popular name in his movies. Hence, he was forced to go by his real name, Dwayne Johnson, in Hollywood.

"We got word, Johnny pulls us aside that one Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson’ is showing up at the WrestleMania party and we have set up this secure area for Vince and The Rock to have their first conversation in a while," added Tommy Dreamer.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions Join Hands With Disney To Develop Various Future Projects, Sign First Look Deal

Advertisement

The former ECW Champion further described that the whole situation felt like a secret service, as there were people in every corner positioned strategically for the meeting. While The Rock was in his limo, Vince was seen with John. It was a courtyard area.

As soon as The Rock came out of his limo, Dreamer described it as an assassination film because everything was happening with intensity and in slow motion. Vince was prepared to meet The Great One and end their cold war. As it was happening, Tommy Dreamer was anxious.

The Rock and Vince McMahon ‘squashed the beef’

Leaving his full-time WWE career, The Rock became one of the renowned stars in Hollywood, delivering many blockbuster movies.

The Great One was away from WWE for seven years until returning for a run in the early 2000s. His most recent run was earlier this year as the despicable Final Boss . The Rock's sporadic appearances in WWE meant he got along with Vince after ‘squashing the beef’.

Advertisement