When The Rock, Triple H, Vince McMahon And WWE Roster Tried To Get The Undertaker To Do A Spinaroonie

In thirty years of his wrestling career, The Undertaker never broke kayfabe. His ability to stay in character contributed to his success for years. He came close to breaking kayfabe once back in 2002.



The Undertaker refused to do a spinaroonie



On an edition of Monday Night RAW on August 12, 2002, The Deadman main-evented the show by pairing with Goldust, The Rock, and Booker-T. The star-studded team faced the heels, Test, Lance Storm, Triple H, and Christian in an eight-man tag team match.

After the show went off the air, a majority of the WWE roster came out, including Vince McMahon, wanting The Undertaker to attempt Booker T's signature spinaroonie.

When Booker picked up the mic and asked Taker to do spinaroonie, the latter was in disbelief. Even though as not as good as Booker T's spinaroonie, the likes of Triple H, The Rock, and Goldust attempted their own Spinaroonies. Even Vince McMahon did it in the middle of the ring, calling it Vincearoonie.

They made all the efforts, but The Phenom's kayfabe remained intact. Although he kneeled on his knee once hinting to do Spinaroonie or Takeroonie, it didn't happen.

Vince McMahon got furious after The Undertaker didn't do spinaroonie

On his podcast, Six Feet Under, the former World Heavyweight Champion revealed that more than two decades later, the segment is still in Vince McMahon's mind. He regrets failing to make The Undertaker do a spinaroonie to entertain the audience.

His former boss teased him on numerous occasions regarding the incident.

In The Undertaker's words, "He has ribbed on so many occasions, and he has got me really good, but he never got me to do that spinaroonie. That's the only carrot that I can hang on his head. "

According to him, it may sound ridiculous, but The Deadman's refusal to do spinaroonie still bothers Vince McMahon today. The Phenom stated that Mr. McMahon was his boss, and he got everything wanted except for making him dance in the ring.

Considering the segment off-air, that too in 2002 when camera mobile phones weren't a thing, doing a fun spinaroonie wouldn't have affected The Undertaker's persona. Taker's stubbornness showed extreme devotion towards his character, and he didn't even obey the boss.

