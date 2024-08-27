When The Rock’s Tiffin Box Was Defecated In By Jealous WWE Superstars In Locker Room

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s phenomenal success in WWE couldn’t be digested by the top superstars in the locker room in 1997. Though they never addressed it to him, they spoke in hushed tones about it.

The Rock was in fact the first African-American wrestler to have made it enormously big in WWE, and became a top heel in 1999, surpassing everybody’s expectations. The jealousy reached to a point when it led to few superstars crossing their limit in exacting revenge from him.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry once revealed that few “jealous” WWE superstars defecated in The Rock’s food while he was away competing in a match. Henry made his surprising revelation once while speaking at the Busted Open Radio podcast. He said since he and The Rock had their locker rooms close to each other, he once saw few people “laughing and giggling and running away” from The Rock’s locker room.

“Dwayne would pack chicken breasts and broccoli and stuff to get in the car because he was a body guy. I saw his box was open. I grabbed the box and was going to close it and I looked in it and there was sh*t in it. Somebody sh*t in his food box!,” Henry said.

Henry said that when The Rock returned, he warned him saying, “ ‘Hey man, don’t leave your food in here.” And this is how Henry revealed The Rock the biggest shock of the locker room. He later said that the established superstars were quite jealous of the newer ones, and all of those below the belt locker room tactics and jokes were a result of that only.

And who was behind it? Though Henry didn’t go on record to give away names, it was said that Triple H and Shawn Michaels were suspected as the two individuals behind it. Bret The Hitman once also said that Michaels was highly jealous of The Rock, and so was Triple H, and both of these guys would try to get their wrath on him.

However, The Rock came over every obstacle in his way, and went on to establish himself as the top WWE superstar alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin. And this internal heat, might also be the reason why The Rock and Shawn Michaels never had a WWE match.

It was said that Michaels once gave a very strong sweet-chin music to The Rock, which led The Brahma Bull accosting The Heartbreak Kid at backstage. The two were involved in some argument, and since then, The Rock never wanted to fight in any match against Michaels.

