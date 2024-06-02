When The Ultimate Warrior Let Down Dying Child by Refusing to Meet The Young WWE Fan

The Ultimate Warrior was one of the biggest icons of WWE's Golden Era. With the Intercontinental Championship and WWE Championship to his name, he was one of the top headliners of the company besides Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage.

The story about The Ultimate Warrior

Warrior was a babyface and a beloved hero to many kids. Nevertheless, many backstage stories over the years suggested he wasn't a nice person in real life. Mentioning The Ultimate Warrior in his autobiography Hitman: My Real Life in Cartoon World of Wrestling, Bret The Hitman Hart shared a distressing story about a dying young child.

Bret said, " I got to see exactly what kind of Champion Warrior was during a show in Omaha," describing an ill child's final wish to meet him. According to Hart, he was a Make-A-Wish Kid. Laying on a stretcher, the kid was just outside of the locker room.

The child had the Ultimate Warrior face paint on, while he didn't have hair due to the illness. The fragile and unwell young fan was breathing through a ventilator. He wore a Warrior t-shirt with the hope of meeting his hero.

The child's whole family was with him. Seeing him, many wrestlers backstage stopped by and interacted with him. However, the kid wanted to meet The Ultimate Warrior, who was sitting right there.

A WWE official asked Warrior if he was prepared to meet the boy. In a grumpy tone, he asked for a minute, citing he was busy.

The Ultimate Warrior made them wait all night & refused to meet

When the boy and his family were relocated from the locker room area, Bret Hart assumed that Warrior had already met him, fulfilling his dying wish. To Hart's surprise, he realized that the kid had to move to a different place to clear the passage during Warrior's entrance.

Bret added that apart from him, other prominent names backstage at that time, including Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and Andre The Giant met the critically ill young boy. Ignoring the little warrior's dying wish, he made them wait all night and they even had to relocate to a different location. The incident showcased that The Ultimate Warrior or James Hellwig allegedly lacked empathy towards his fans, especially a child nearing the end of his life.

