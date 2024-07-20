When The Undertaker Tried to ‘Pick a Fight’ With Brock Lesnar at UFC 121

The Undertaker tried picking a fight with Brock Lesnar after the latter’s UFC 121 loss to Cain Velasquez. The Undertaker was present at the event and was spotted exchanging words with Lesnar.

The WWE legend later revealed that he tried to ‘pick a fight’ with Lesnar and bring him back to pro wrestling. Lesnar had left pr-wrestling back in 2004 to pursue a career in MMA and went on to become the UFC heavyweight champion.

The Undertaker revealed what he told Brock Lesnar at UFC 121

The Undertaker recently recalled an iconic Summerslam 2015 moment with Brock Lesnar . Back at UFC 121 in 2010, The Undertaker was present in the audience for Lesnar’s UFC heavyweight title fight against Cain Velasquez.

Lesnar lost the fight via first-round TKO, and while making his way back into the locker room, he was spotted exchanging words with Undertaker. Reflecting on the incident, ‘The Deadman’ told Ariel Helwani in an interview with ESPN,

"I was there to pick a fight. Yeah, I was sent there personally to pick a fight. I was unaware that [UFC President Dana White] had no clue what was going to happen, which I felt horrible about after the fact.”

The Undertaker revealed that he thought Vince McMahon and Dana White had a word regarding the incident, which didn’t happen. Undertaker, though, didn’t have any animosity with Lesnar; rather, it was a ploy to bring ‘The Beast’ back to pro wrestling.

He added, “It was basically me saying, 'All right, you left our world. I'm going to come into your world, and I'm gonna call you out,' and you know, that was it.”

When Ariel Helwani asked whether The Undertaker wanted an MMA fight or a pro-wrestling clash, the latter said he was way past the age of fighting in MMA.

The Undertaker revealed he wanted to lure Lesnar into a pro wrestling showdown as ‘The Beast’ became such a big UFC superstar. Hence, a showdown inside the wrestling ring could generate massive fan interest.

Brock Lesnar’s UFC career

Brock Lesnar made his UFC debut with a 1-0 record, coming up against Frank Mir. Mir spoiled Lesnar’s debut in 2008 with a first-round win. Lesnar, however, bounced back, securing wins against Heath Herring and the legendary Randy Couture before avenging his loss to Mir.

The win against Couture, meanwhile, crowned Lesnar the UFC heavyweight champion. After Mir, Lesnar defeated Shane Carwin before eventually losing the title to Cain Velasquez. Yet another loss to Alistair Overeem saw him take a hiatus from MMA and make a return to pro wrestling.

Lesnar, though, returned to the UFC in 2016 and beat Mark Hunt. The win was later turned into a no-contest due to Lesnar failing a drug test.

With his athletic and pro wrestling background, Brock Lesnar spiked mainstream interest in the UFC. He remains one of the biggest superstars in the history of the promotion.