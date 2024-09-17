When The Undertaker’s Daughter Got Upset After He Beat John Cena at WrestleMania 34; Here’s What Happened

The Undertaker and John Cena had their final showdown at WrestleMania 34. The two WWE legends clashed for the last time in a squared circle, and to the surprise of many, The Deadman emerged as the winner.

Thankfully, The Phenom’s 9-year-old daughter was seated in the front row with his wife, but she was far from thrilled with the outcome. When The Undertaker swiftly defeated John Cena in under three minutes and secured a pinfall, his daughter's disappointment was palpable.

Taker shared this during a conversation on Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls on the Laugh Out Loud Network. In the interview, he revealed that his daughter's disapproval, expressed through a thumbs-down, left him bewildered and emotionally affected.

“My daughter loves him, my daughter loves Cena. Eventually, we have the match, she's sitting front row with her mom. It was a real quick deal. I squash him in like five minutes; I just beat the s**t out of him and drop him on his head,” Wrestling Inc quoted Cena.

He continued, "I pin him, right? And I'm looking at my daughter looking for that, 'yay daddy' and she's giving me this (thumbs down). I was like, 'What the hell is that?”

Taker said he went backstage and asked his daughter why she was sad. It turned out that Cena was her favorite WWE superstar, and she didn’t know her father, squashing him within three minutes. So, to compensate for that, The Undertaker reached out to Cena, who was there at the arena, and asked him to console his daughter.

“So I've got to go get John, I said, 'John, you've got to come talk to my daughter.' He was really good, saying, 'Okay, I said a lot of bad things about your dad, I deserved it, I'm okay. But I did say a bunch of bad things.' She was okay with it,” he said.

And that was also the last time John Cena wrestled at WrestleMania. The 16-time WWE Champion hasn’t been actively wrestling in the past six years, and the match with Undertaker wasn’t even on the cards till the last moment when The Deadman returned for a fight.

While The Undertaker has already retired, John Cena has announced that he will hang up his boots by the end of 2025. Cena will start a retirement tour in January 2025, and by December, he will wrap up his WWE career.