When Tom Aspinall Credited Tyson Fury for Not Quitting and Fighting Career’s Success

Tom Aspinall once revealed how training with Tyson Fury guided him to find success in his fighting career. He told reporters about training at Fury’s gym in Manchester for close to two years during the earlier stages of his career.

‘Honey Badger’ claimed training with ‘The Gypsy King’ changed his outlook on fighting. Aspinall has recently found tremendous success in the UFC and is currently the interim heavyweight champion.

When Tom Aspinall credited Tyson Fury

Tom Aspinall has incorporated some unique training methods for his UFC 304 fight against Curtis Blaydes. The Brit, currently one of the best heavyweights in the world, once revealed how Tyson Fury helped him.

Aspinall revealed he was in his early 20s and was unsure which direction to take in his career. He even contemplated quitting fighting altogether. However, getting in touch with Fury helped him get proper direction.

Speaking on the same, he told reporters, "I was in my early 20s, I was wasn't on sure if I wanted to carry on with this sport, box or maybe stop fighting altogether. He completely changed my whole outlook on everything, so I appreciate it."

Tyson Fury is one of the greatest British fighters in the world. He is a former heavyweight champion in Boxing and is widely regarded as one of the best pugilists of the modern era.

Tom Aspinall, meanwhile, has had a stellar rise and is currently the interim heavyweight king. He will put his belt on the line against Curtis Blaydes this weekend at UFC 304, the PPV card set to take place in Manchester, England.

When Tom Aspinall received a congratulatory message from Tyson Fury

Tom Aspinall became the first British heavyweight in history to touch UFC gold, and Tyson Fury was ecstatic about the success of his former training partner. Fury sent a video message on IG, saying,

“Just want to say a massive shoutout to my brother Tom Aspinall, the new UFC heavyweight champion of the world! God bless you, Tom, all the best brother. It couldn’t have happened to a more lovely person. Congratulations to you and your family and I hope you have a fantastic, fantastic time.”

With a win against Curtis Blaydes this weekend, Tom Aspinall can further strengthen his case to fight Jon Jones for the undisputed heavyweight title.