When Tom Brady Accidentally Walked Into the Wrong House, Leaving Homeowner Stunned: ‘What if I Shot Tom Brady?’

In 2020, Tampa Bay resident David Kramer found himself in an unusual situation. It was a somewhat surreal encounter involving NFL superstar Tom Brady. The incident occurred shortly after Brady announced his move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As the story goes, Brady was unfamiliar with his new surroundings. He was on his way to meet Byron Leftwich, the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. However, instead of arriving at Leftwich’s house, Brady accidentally walked into his next-door neighbor’s home. This happened to belong to Kramer, an ordinary resident with no connection to the NFL.

David Kramer recounted the experience of meeting Tom Brady

According to Kramer, it was Tuesday, and the date was April 7. He said he normally locks his door but he didn't as he was moving something that day.

The Florida man said he was at his computer on an island right there. He saw that the doorknob was turning. When he remembered thinking, Who was it? He said, “Oh my God, somebody’s coming into my house.’ I just kind of froze.”

Understandably, Kramer was shocked to see an unexpected visitor entering his home. The situation became even more bizarre. Especially when Brady, carrying bags as if he intended to stay for a while, stepped inside.

“I see this tall guy walk in with a baseball hat on, and he had a bag or two on his shoulders. He dropped the bags down like he was going to stay for a while, like he owned the place, which is funny. Then he just kind of looked up at me and said, ‘Hey man, what’s going on?’ I said sarcastically, ‘I don’t know, man, you tell me. What are you doing in my freaking house?’”

Kramer hadn’t yet recognized Brady and was understandably bewildered. However, Brady’s response soon clarified the mix-up.

“He got this very puzzled look on his face and he goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?’ And I said, ‘You know, I think you are, but you look familiar. Where are you supposed to be?’

He said, ‘I’m supposed to be at Byron’s house.’ Right at that moment, when he said that, I was like, ‘Oh my God, Tom Brady is in my freaking house right now. Tom Brady, are you kidding me?’ Before I knew it, he was grabbing his bags and saying, ‘I’m so sorry, sir, I’m so sorry,’ and he just bolted.”

More info about Tom Brady’s encounter with David Kramer

Realizing the mix-up, Brady quickly apologized and left, heading to the correct house next door. Kramer reflected on the situation, contemplating how differently things could have turned out.

“I started thinking about all of the things that could have gone so wrong. If I had a gun, what if I shot Tom Brady? Could you imagine that? I can’t even imagine that.”

The incident, though awkward, ended without any harm, leaving Kramer with an extraordinary story to tell. He humorously imagined the headline: “Florida Man Shoots Tom Brady,” acknowledging how such an event could have drastically altered history, potentially preventing Brady from winning his seventh Super Bowl.

Fortunately, the encounter resulted only in minor embarrassment for Brady and a memorable tale for Kramer, who now has a unique anecdote about the time the legendary Tom Brady mistakenly walked into his home. Let us know in the comments what you think about their sudden encounter.

