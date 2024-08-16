In a nostalgic look back at a memorable moment from the early days of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado, we revisit the time when NFL legend Tom Brady offered some pointed advice to young quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The exchange, which took place on Brady's Let's Go! podcast, highlighted the intersection of college football's new NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) era and the timeless wisdom of football's greatest.

The conversation that sparked headlines began innocently enough, with Coach Prime Deion Sanders asking Brady a loaded question: "Tom, do you think a college kid needs a Phantom, like a Rolls-Royce?"

Before Brady could respond, Shedeur quickly corrected his father, clarifying, "It's not a Phantom. It's a Rolls-Royce Cullinan."

Brady, never one to mince words, delivered a response that resonated with football purists everywhere: "I think he needs to get his (a**) in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible. Less time in the car and more time in the film room."

The exchange highlighted the delicate balance facing modern college athletes, who now have unprecedented opportunities to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) while still maintaining the focus necessary to succeed on the field.

Not to be outdone, Shedeur playfully called out Brady, saying, "I seen you had one too, Tom."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, known for his quick wit, had the perfect retort: "That was just a rental. Hey, I had a few bucks in my pocket at that point."

Advertisement

The conversation touched on the new reality of college sports, where top athletes like Shedeur Sanders can command significant earnings through NIL deals.

At the time, Shedeur's NIL valuation stood at an impressive $5.1 million, second only to Bronny James in the NCAA.

This newfound earning potential has created a unique set of challenges for young athletes, balancing the allure of luxury with the demands of their sport.

Despite his pointed advice, Brady expressed immense pride in Shedeur's growth and maturity. "I'm so proud of him, just watching him grow and mature," Brady said.

"We all start at a certain place and he had a lot of high expectations and he's embraced it. I love him, and it just makes me proud to see what he's doing."

Coach Prime, recognizing the value of Brady's mentorship, added, "He loves you to life... he took all that to heart, everything you do, everything you say. You have no idea how many times I've used you to get on his butt."

Advertisement

The exchange between Brady, Coach Prime, and Shedeur Sanders remains a fascinating snapshot of a changing era in college football, where the wisdom of legends meets the realities of a new generation.