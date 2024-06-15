When Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen Displaced Billionaire Jay Z and Beyonce as Richest Celebrity Couple

Tom Brady and his now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen once surpassed iconic power couple Jay Z and Beyonce as the richest celebrity couple when Forbes released the list back in 2011.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen replaced Jay-Z and Beyonce as Richest Celebrity Couple in 2011

According to data from the Celebrity 100 list in 2011, Forbes reported that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen topped the list as the highest-paid celebrity couple of that year.

All thanks to the Brazilian supermodel’s fashion and endorsement deals and the Seven-time Super Bowl champions’ four-year, $72 million contract extension with the New England Patriots.

Brady’s deal at that time was the National Football League's richest contract on an annual basis. While Bundchen grabbed around $45 million, the five-time Super Bowl MVP bagged $31 million and hence, the couple earned a total of $76 million annually.

Meanwhile, second on the list were the music industry’s legendary couple bringing $72 million home with the Crazy in Love hitmaker earning $35 million and the rapper making $37 million.

They were followed by former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their combined $50 million annual income and legendary former midfielder David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham were on 4th on the list with $45 million between May 2010 and May 2011.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the fifth highest-paid couple right now

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce back in 2022 ending their 13-year-long marriage, Beyonce and Jay-Z are currently third on the list of the highest-paid couple currently with $3.3 billion.

Advertisement

As per a report in Hello Magazine from June 12, 2024, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the most talked about couple, now are fifth in the list of highest earning pairs.

The power couple, who made their relationship public in September 2023 while the Lover singer was seen cheering for her NFL beau and the Kansas City Chiefs, has a combined earning of $1.17 billion.

The worldwide star’s record-breaking Eras Tour alone is worth $4.1 billion as per a report by The Washington Post while the three-time Super Bowl champion’s net worth is $70 million. He is also the highest-paid tight end in 2024.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com. example of an article that needs.

Advertisement