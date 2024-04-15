When Tom Brady Broke Down in Tears After New England Patriots Brutal NFL Draft Treatment

Tom Brady once thought his NFL dream was over. He cried, recalling his terrible NFL Draft experience. Here is what he said.

By Rizu Shukla
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  12:33 PM IST |  2.9K
Tom Brady PC: Getty
Tom Brady PC: Getty

Like every other person, celebrities and top players also face emotional breakdowns and conflicts surrounding their professional careers. Something similar happened with NFL legend Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion broke down in tears as he recalled his brutal experience at the NFL Draft.

Tom Brady Gets Emotional Recalling His Horrible NFL Draft Experience

Tom Brady, a legendary player not just in the NFL but also in sports history, was once very tense about his career as he waited for the call from the New England Patriots until the last day of the NFL Draft. The former quarterback, who has won three NFL MVP awards, was forced to think his dream had come to an end while the “other guys were getting picked.” 

In a video posted by NFL Films and shared by the NFL's official account, the player tries to hold back his tears while recalling. He says, “It was hard” while the 5th round was ‘coming and going,” and his parents believe he would be drafted in “possibly second round, probably third round.” Brady continued, “I just remember being there with my mom and dad, and, you know, they were just so supportive of me.”

The Patriots finally called Brady in the sixth round, 199th overall, and it changed everything for the player and the franchise. He would later become the greatest quarterback in NFL history and win a record seven Super Bowl trophies, six for the Patriots, where he spent the majority of his career, playing 20 long seasons. 

The record five-time Super Bowl MVP award winner played in 10 Super Bowl games, 8 for the Patriots, before he hung up his boots in the 2022-23 season and played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his final three seasons.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Gets Teary-Eyed Remembering How He Thought of Ending Up as 'Insurance Salesman' After Loosing Hopes for NFL

