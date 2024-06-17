When Tom Brady Gave HeartFelt Shoutout to Dad While Breaking Down in Tears as He Answers Who His Hero Is

Super Bowl Media Day took an emotional turn for Tom Brady on Monday. He revealed a deeply personal side rarely seen by fans. When asked by reporters to name his personal hero, Brady's response was heartfelt and tearful.

"Well, I think my dad is my hero," Brady said, his voice quivering with emotion. "Because he's the one I look up to every day... and, uh... my dad." This touching moment offered a rare glimpse into the personal life of the football icon. It highlights the profound influence his father has had on him.

Tom Brady breaks down the name of his dad as his hero

The timing of this emotional revelation was particularly notable given the recent controversy involving Brady’s father. Over the weekend, Tom Brady Sr. made critical comments about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. It prompted Tom to impose a media ban on his dad. Despite this, Brady's tribute made it clear that his admiration and love for his father remain unwavering.

Brady’s public display of emotion brings to mind the iconic scene from "Field of Dreams." There, Ray Kinsella shares a poignant moment with his father. This raw and genuine expression of familial love underscores the powerful bond between a father and son. It is a connection that resonates deeply with fans and transcends the realm of sports.

Tom Brady's emotional call of his father

In these moments, we see the man behind the athlete. He is the son who cherishes his father’s guidance and support. Brady’s tribute is a reminder of the significant role that family plays in our lives. No matter how public or successful one might be, they will always be connected with their parents.

