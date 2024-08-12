When Tom Brady Had an Opposition Player Worried About a Comeback Despite 21–0 Lead in Super Bowl: ‘It’s Tom Brady Though’

Tom Brady has the finest NFL legacy to date, with seven Super Bowl rings, five NFL MVP awards, and several other accomplishments. However, his fifth Super Bowl championship, won against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, stands out as the crown jewel in his NFL GOAT collection. This game drowned out all of the debates around him and cemented his place as the greatest NFL player of all time.



The New England Patriots took on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Falcons started well, scoring 21 unanswered points in the first half. They led 21-3 at halftime, so confidence was high on the Atlanta sideline. However, there was a point when one Atlanta player recognized Brady's excellence and cautioned his teammates about what was about to happen.



Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel realized that a 21-0 advantage over Tom Brady's Patriots was insufficient. He was caught trying to calm down an overconfident Mohamed Sanu during a microphone conversation. Gabriel knew it wouldn't be as simple. He just knew and wanted to warn his teammates.

"It's Tom Brady, though," Gabriel added, despite the big margin. He knew Atlanta would be unable to rest. He recognized that Tom Brady is Tom Brady. He attempted to warn them. However, Sanu's attitude exemplified the Falcons' complete breakdown. "We are about to put 40-something on their ass." "They've never seen anything like this," he explained.

Tom Brady's comeback late in the third quarter of the Super Bowl LI. Brady ended with 466 passing yards and two touchdowns to claim his fourth Super Bowl MVP honor. This comeback is still the biggest in Super Bowl history, cementing Brady's status as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

After an erroneous extra point, Brady connected with James White for a touchdown pass, making the score 28-9. Dont'a Hightower forced a crucial turnover that provided the team with another chance to score, demonstrating the improvement in the Patriots' defense. After Brady and Danny Amendola connected for a touchdown, James White converted a two-point play to close the gap to 28-20.

Advertisement

Also Read: Did Mahomes Accidentally Give the Lombardi Trophy to a Fan? The Truth Revealed

The Patriots' rally continued with another touchdown by James White and a two-point conversion by Danny Amendola, tying the game at 28-28 with less than a minute remaining in regulation. The game went to overtime. The Patriots won the coin toss, got the ball, and the rest is history.

They did it with an incredible strip, a play-calling blunder by the Falcons, an impossible catch, and, in the end, a winning coin flip and a 75-yard overtime drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown run by White. Julian Edelman's incredible catch, in which he caught the ball just before it touched the ground and preserved a crucial drive, was one of the game's most memorable moments.

It was probably the best Super Bowl ever, followed by one of the most heartfelt celebrations. Brady wept. A few of his teammates collapsed. Others moved about on the lawn in a rolling embrace. By the time the trophy was delivered to the celebration stage, numerous Patriots had queued up to touch it and curse in disbelief.

Advertisement