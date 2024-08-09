When Tom Brady Knocked Down Mr. Beast’s Drone With a Football in His First Attempt on USD 300 Million Yacht

The NFL's Greatest of All Time Tom Brady has already retired from the NFL with a flawless record of seven Super Bowl victories and five NFL MVP awards, but his arm does not appear to be ready to go.

After a few days of retirement, Brady was seen lounging with YouTube sensation Mr. Beast, and the future Hall of Famer demonstrated his accuracy in a video with the social media icon. The video spread showed him knocking off the drone from his throw; however, the throw was challenged by Mr Beast, and Tom Being Tom knocked it off on his first try.

Brady demonstrated his abilities while hanging out on a yacht with MrBeast, a popular YouTuber whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson. Last year, Mr. Beast posted a video titled "$1 vs. $1billion Yacht," in which he invited individuals, including Brady, to join him on a variety of yachts.

In the video, Jimmy Donaldson, nicknamed Mr. Beast, investigates the various tiers of luxury yachts, comparing vessels ranging in price from $1 to $1 billion. During the 15-minute video, Pete Davidson, a "Saturday Night Live" veteran, joined Mr. Beast and his buddies on the boats and participated in the fun by tossing fruit at another boat nearby.

Halfway through the video, Mr. Beast led Brady on a tour of some of the yacht's 49 rooms, followed by a game of football throwing on the deck. "I would like to see whether you can use a football to knock my drone out of the sky," Mr. Beast told Brady. "If I hit the drone on my first try, perhaps I should come out of retirement," Brady said to Mr. Beast's cameraman.

Brady tossed the ball on what Mr Beast described as his "first try" and struck the drone solidly, knocking it out of the sky and into the water. The drone appeared to be around 20–30 yards away from the boat, but Brady threw a beautiful spiral and nailed it right on the spot as it dropped into the ocean.

Brady's second try with a pass was a little less successful, as Karl Jacobs allowed a perfectly thrown ball to slap off his shoulder and into the water. He threw to one of Mr. Beast's pals on a jet ski about 40 yards away, and he struck the ball precisely on target, only to drop it.

This video sparked the rumor of Brady returning to the NFL. Although he has stated that he will not be playing any longer, he is currently focused solely on his broadcasting profession.

Brady announced his second retirement from the NFL in February, exactly one year after his brief first retirement. He has now said on multiple occasions that he is not interested in returning for a 24th NFL season.

Brady's initial retirement was announced on February 1, 2022, following 22 seasons. Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, expressed a desire to devote more time to other aspects of his life, such as family and business activities. Only 40 days later, he returned for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.