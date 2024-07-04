‘When Tom Brady Takes Your Job’: NFL Fans Hilariously React to Greg Olsen Looking Completely Trashed at Christian McCaffrey’s Wedding

Akash Anavarathan of the Bay Area Sports Digest shared a wedding group photo featuring Greg Olsen and it has caught the fans’ attention. The American sports commentator and former tight end who played 14 seasons in the league looked fully trashed!

Focusing on the look, a user wrote, “Buddy is crashing that wedding.”

Another wrote, “That’s what happens when Tom Brady takes your starting job.”

“That’s the point of weddings isn’t it?” replied a user thinking that's the only way how one should enjoy a wedding.

Another Tom Brady comment, “Looks like Tom Brady took his tie as well.”

One more, “Tom Brady’s turning him into a crashout.”

What do the Tom Brady comments mean?

Tom Brady signed a record-breaking 10-year contract worth $375 Million with Fox Sports as the network’s leading analyst replacing Greg Olsen for NFL coverage this upcoming season. The former Chicago Bears player joined the media house as its no.1 team after his retirement in 2020.

However, following Brady’s deal, his star power will likely be brought to make him the top commentator. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is also a fan favorite to emerge as Fox’s No. 1 booth.

Nevertheless, it is to be seen how well he provides his expertise as he has already debuted his broadcasting career. The legendary New England Patriots quarterback called his first-ever football game during the UFL Championship game in June this year.

