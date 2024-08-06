In the world of professional sports, where confidence often seems as crucial as skill, it's hard to imagine that one of the greatest athletes of all time once had doubts about his future in the game.

This is a wholesome story of none other than NFL GOAT Tom Brady, when he shared his pre-NFL resume of the time when he was hedging his bets against an uncertain future in the sport he loved.

Tom Brady’s resume before he made it as an NFL player

Brady had shared his resume on facebook back in 2014, showcasing a side of the NFL legend that few fans have seen.

The document dates back to 2000, listing his academic achievements, work experiences, and skills, a contrast to the highlight reels and Super Bowl victories we've come to associate with his name.

"Found my old resume! Really thought I was going to need this after the 5th round," Brady posted on Facebook in 2014, referring to his late selection in the 2000 NFL draft.

Brady's resume shows a strong academic background, boasting a 3.3 GPA in General Studies from the University of Michigan.

The document also highlights Brady's internship experiences, particularly his time at Merrill Lynch in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

During the summers of 1998 and 1999, Brady assisted a senior sales broker, gaining valuable exposure to upper-level management and company strategy.

His responsibilities included researching stock and mutual fund reports, updating client portfolios, and learning about broker activities.

Oliver Owens, Brady's boss at Merrill Lynch, spoke highly of the young intern's work ethic. "He worked hard," Owens told Fox News in 2017.

"You know, he never complained. He was always on time. He never left early. You know, just had a great attitude."

Brady's resume also showcases a variety of other jobs that helped shape his character and work ethic.

Brady worked at two golf courses, including one at a country club in Jackson, Michigan, and another at the University of Michigan.

Then in 1996, Brady supervised park security at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, gaining "hands-on experience in customer contact areas" and handling inventory.

Though not extensively detailed in the resume, Brady also has some experience in construction work which does not really come as a surprise since we are already aware of his physical prowess.

Tom Brady’s backup plan before reaching the NFL field

We are all fimiliar to Brady's success in the field, but his path to NFL stardom was far from guaranteed.

In his own words, Brady has admitted that he "struggled" during his college years and was "never the first guy chosen" as a young athlete.

But with his hard work, passion and resilience for the sport, Brady's backup plan ultimately proved unnecessary.

Drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft, Brady went on to become one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history.

Now 47 years old, Brady has announced his retirement after an illustrious 22-season career.

His achievements include seven Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, cementing his status as one of the greatest players in NFL history.

The contrast between Brady's modest beginnings and his eventual success in the NFL is striking.

From a college graduate with a solid but unremarkable resume to a quarterback widely regarded as the GOAT, Brady's journey is a proof of perseverance, hard work, and seizing opportunities.

Interestingly, Brady has mentioned that the "GOAT" title makes him "cringe," further emphasizing his humility despite his incredible achievements.

As fans reflect on Brady's illustrious career, his old resume serves as a strong reminder of the human behind the legend, a young man who once faced uncertainty about his future but went on to achieve greatness through hard work, determination, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.