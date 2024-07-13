When Tracy Cortez Claimed Watching Brian Ortega Fight Made Her Heart Pound Through Chest

Tracy Cortez once claimed that watching Broan Ortega fight was more nerve-wracking for her than competing herself. Cortez told Full Mount MMA in 2022 that she wanted to jump into the cage when Ortega fought.

Further explaining the reason for getting nervous when ‘T-City’ fought, Cortez claimed that the events were outside her control. That made her worry about her former partner when they were still dating.

Tracy Cortez on watching Brian Ortega fight

Tracy Cortez is set to fight Rose Namajunas this weekend in the main event of a UFC Fight Night. Cortez stepped in for Maycee Barber after ‘The Future’ was forced to pull out.

Cortez, who dated Brian Ortega for a significant amount of time, showed her love for ‘T City’ by telling Full Mount MMA in 2022, “Honestly, I almost got more nervous than I do for my fight. I think it goes back to the whole, when I’m in the cage, I’m in control, I know what I’m doing. Watching someone it’s out of your control; you can’t help them, you can’t be there. It was hard; it was definitely hard. It was something that my heart was pounding out of my chest. I was like, sh*t. I wanted to jump in that f*cking cage so bad.”

Tracy Cortez and Brian Ortega officially announced their relationship in 2020. They got engaged in 2022 and were one of the most beloved couples in the MMA community. Both fighters are top contenders in their respective careers.

The pair, however, broke up in 2023, and both deleted photos with the other from social media.

Cortez last fought in September 2023 and defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius. Ortega, on the other hand, was set to take on Diego Lopes in the UFC 303 co-main event. However, he was forced to pull out due to illness.

Brian Ortega once dismissed that he fumbled Tracy Cortez

Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez’s break-up got the MMA community talking. Netizens often joked that Ortega fumbled Cortez, who is known for her good looks.

Ortega, however, seemingly threw shade on his former partner, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident, that’s a fumble, but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass. Top G sh*t!"

Cortez clapped back, tweeting that Ortega should move with love as she had never said anything negative about the featherweight star.

