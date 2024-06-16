When Trevor Bauer’s Spin Rate Dipped After MLB Decided To Punish Cheaters Who Were Doctoring Balls

Trigger Warning: The article uses words like substance abuse

In 2021, Major League Baseball was investigating the baseballs used by Trevor Bauer during his start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Oakland Athletics. The story by the Athletics mentioned unidentified individuals who claimed the balls were sticky and had visible traces marked on them.

Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner, responded sarcastically to the story on Twitter (now X). He also mentioned that numerous baseballs were being gathered from games around baseball, not only from him.

Bauer wrote, “Lol always fun reading desperate and misleading clickbait headlines from national gossip bloggers. To translate fake journalist speak for y’all, “It’s unclear whether” = “I can’t be bothered to look into this cuz it doesn’t fit my narrative.” wonder where the articles about.”

MLB started retrieving balls to collect data

The recovery of the balls is part of a new policy implemented by Major League Baseball in 2021 in which balls from every game, as well as statistical data on spin rates, are analyzed to discover whether pitchers are placing banned chemicals on balls in violation of the league's regulations.

Although the policy is still in its early phases, the discovery of banned drugs may result in penalties or suspensions for players and club staff, including executives, who helped in any misconduct.

Bauer yielded two runs and three hits while striking out ten hitters in six and two-thirds innings against the Athletics in 2021, which Oakland won by 4-3. During the game, A's radio commentator Vince Cotroneo saw that umpires had pulled a ball for inspection.

Trevor Bauer denies all claims of using any illegal substance to increase the spin rate

Bauer has publicly criticized the usage of illicit substances to boost the spin rate. Six years ago, he said he took part in laboratory trials that showed that putting pine tar on the surface of a baseball may increase spin speeds by 300 to 400 revolutions per minute. He stated at the time that despite his best efforts, he was yet to uncover any other means for attaining such a significant rise.

Since the spitball and other so-called freak deliveries were prohibited in 1920, pitchers have employed covert methods to put various sticky substances onto baseballs in order to strengthen their grip, throw the ball harder, and enhance movement through greater spin. Pitchers are often thought to benefit from greater spin, both with fastballs and breaking balls.

Many say the technique is still prevalent in the game. Some argue that tacky compounds are necessary for safety, as they prevent slick balls from flying out of pitchers' control and striking hitters. Another method for increasing the spin rate is to cut the ball or release it at a little angle.

Here’s how Trevor Bauer’s spin rate controversy started

Bauer sparked a commotion in 2018 when he appeared on Twitter (now X) and claimed that the Houston Astros were buying pitchers and boosting their performances by doctoring the balls, which the Astros denied. (This was before it was discovered that the Houston batters had been illegally stealing signs the previous year.)



Bauer equated the use of foreign chemicals on baseballs to steroids, arguing that either all pitchers should be allowed to put the same material on the ball, or the laws should be strictly enforced.

There were occasions when Bauer nearly looked to be making his point on the field, bolstered by unusual rises in his spin rate. According to FanGraphs, Bauer's fastball has a regular spin rate of around 2,250 r.p.m., which is consistent with the league average.

But, in the first inning of his start on April 30, 2018, one day before his Twitter post that appeared to taunt the Astros, his spin rate increased by 300 r.p.m. before returning to normal.

According to FanGraphs, Bauer's spin rate increased throughout September 2019, and this trend has persisted into 2020. After Major League Baseball announced its new rules, Bauer questioned how it could be shown that material on the ball originated straight from a pitcher and not someone else, including another player steadily reducing his spin rate.

