When Triple H Made Vince McMahon Question If He Was On Drugs After Bizarre Gimmick Pitch

Jimmy Wang Yang had a respectable career in the 2000s in WWE, wrestling in the lower mid-card and Cruiserweight divisions. Although Jimmy never won a title, he was a proficient high-flyer and produced some incredible matches during his WWE tenure.

In a recent interview with The Ringside News, Jimmy Wang Yang discussed the creation of the Flying Elvis character, crediting none other than Triple H for the concept. According to Yang,

"The Flying Elvis came about, you know, that gimmick is actually Triple H's idea. He wanted Flying Elvises, yeah."

He added that Triple H talked to him about Flying Elvises, mentioning that Shawn Michaels and Vince Russo suggested to Vince McMahon the idea of Flying Elvises from various races. However, the former Chairman of WWE had a priceless reaction.

Looking at the trio, Mr. McMahon asked them, "What kind of drugs are you guys on?" On the other hand, Jimmy Wang Yang thought the pitched idea was unlikely to be executed on WWE programming, but this was how the Flying Elvises gimmick emerged.

Jimmy Wang Yang's wrestling career

WWE rehired him in 2006, giving him a good run of four years, especially in the Cruiserweight division. Apart from WWE, the 43-year-old had tenures in WCW, Ring of Honor, TNA, and All Japan Pro Wrestling.

Vince McMahon isn't in charge of WWE anymore

Vince McMahon derided the gimmick idea at that time. Ironically, years later, he introduced several bizarre gimmicks and ideas, especially after turning WWE into a PG product. In the final decade of his position as the WWE Chairman, Vince came under scrutiny for losing his creative touch.

Amid controversies, Mr. McMahon left his position, selling WWE to Endeavor Group. Presently, under the creative direction of Triple H, who pitched the Flying Elvises gimmick to Vince, WWE is more enjoyable to watch due to its compelling storytelling.

