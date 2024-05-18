When Tyson Fury Revealed the Trick He Used to Strengthen His Jaw for Deontay Wilder Fight

Tyson Fury is no stranger to controversy. Ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder, he shared a shocking training secret. He claimed that "p**** licking" helped strengthen his jaw. Did it really work? With Fury's upcoming undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk, fans wonder if he’ll use more bizarre methods.

Will he surprise us again? Known for his unorthodox training, Fury keeps everyone guessing. From masturbating seven times a day to soaking his hands in petrol, his methods are wild. As he prepares for Usyk, everyone is eager to see what comes next. Will these strange techniques help him stay unbeaten?

When Wilder’s Ko Punch Met a Unique Training Plan

Tyson Fury's win against Deontay Wilder was nothing short of spectacular. His preparation for that fight, however, was what truly grabbed headlines. During a media conference call, Fury shocked everyone with his jaw-training technique.

He said, "I have got confidence in my chin, but I’ve been doing a lot of p**** licking to strengthen my jaw up." This statement left many in disbelief and sparked countless conversations.

These unusual techniques, while controversial, demonstrated Fury's commitment to gaining any possible edge in the ring. His eccentric methods, combined with his undeniable skill, ultimately led him to victory against one of the hardest hitters in boxing.

A Two-Weight World Champion Fury Has Never Faced Before

Oleksandr Usyk sits at the top with an edge. Speaking to TV personality Ade Oladipo, Fury acknowledged Usyk's unique challenge. "I think he’s the best opponent I’ve ever faced. Because I fought world heavyweight champions before, [and] fought undefeated people before. I [have] fought Olympic gold medalists before," Fury said.

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1790080072960921843

However, he admitted, "But I’ve never fought a two-weight world champion before. So, I think that puts him at the top of it all."

Usyk, known as 'The Cat,' achieved undisputed status in the cruiserweight division by defeating each champion on their home turf. Now, he aims to make Fury his latest victim, a feat many believe he can achieve given his impressive track record.

Fury's training methods may be wild, but reflect his relentless pursuit of greatness. With Usyk aiming to dethrone him, the stakes have never been higher. What do you think of Fury's unorthodox training techniques?

