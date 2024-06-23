When Valentina Shevchenko Politely Turned down UFC Fan’s Awkward Attempt to Get Her Number

Valentina Shevchenko was approached by a fan for her contact number in a Q&A ahead of UFC 289. A fan named Conor White candidly approached Shevchenko, asking her whether she was single.

The fan also asked whether Shevchenko would have his number. The former UFC bantamweight champion politely turned down the offer in a humorous exchange.

Valentina Shevchenko offered a polite response to the fan

The fan named Conor White didn’t hide his intentions when speaking to Valentina Shevchenko. He went to the stage and boldly asked: “I’ve got two questions. Both for Valentina. One, are you single? Two, do you want my number?”

Shevchenko confirmed that she was indeed single, saying: “Thank you. I am single and I am not sure about the number.” It was a graceful response from Shevchenko, who interacted with the fan in a polite manner.

Valentina Shevchenko is one of the best female fighters to ever live. She is a former UFC bantamweight champion and has been through some entertaining fights in her career.

Shevchenko often sizzles fans on social media through her posts. She especially uploads content from her training camp and the beaches of Thailand on her Instagram account. The Kyrgyz fighter usually trains in the South East Asian country.

When will Valentina Shevchenko fight next?

Valentina Shevchenko is expected to fight at UFC 306, in a trilogy bout against Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko and Grasso have fought twice so far, with Grasso winning the first fight at UFC 285 via submission.

Their second contest in September 2023 was a razor-close event. The fight ended in a draw, meaning Grasso retained her title.