When Vikings Players Unanimously Named Stefon Diggs as One Player They Wouldn’t Want Dating Their Sister

Stefon Diggs has always been a notable NFL figure in recent news. He drew attention for his on-field skills and some of his amusing comments about the Minnesota Vikings. One such memorable incident came to light recently.

Stefon Diggs has been a notable figure in recent news, drawing attention not only for his on-field prowess but also for some amusing anecdotes from his time with the Minnesota Vikings. One such memorable moment stems from an episode of 96 Questions, a beloved show featuring former Vikings defensive end Brian Robison.

Stefon Diggs' Latest Headline

In this particular episode, Robison posed his teammates a lighthearted yet revealing question: "Who would you least like to date your sister?" To the amusement of viewers, the response was resoundingly unanimous. Stefon Diggs. Each player, without hesitation, singled out Diggs as the last choice, much to his surprise.

Despite Diggs' genuine shock at his teammates' reluctance to envision him dating their sisters, he maintained his characteristic sense of humor, quipping, "What? Nobody wants me to date their sister?! I'm a great guy! They just don't know me well enough." The irony is that right after saying I am a great guy, he proceeds to call another player ugly. And that's how you know why none of them wanted him in the loop.

This humorous incident, immortalized in a 96 Questions episode that has garnered millions of views on YouTube, provides a glimpse into the camaraderie and banter within the Vikings' locker room during Diggs' tenure with the team.

Advertisement

Diggs’ upcoming days

Now, as Diggs embarks on a new chapter with the Houston Texans, he faces an opportunity for fresh beginnings both on and off the field. The Texans' decision to restructure his contract, effectively granting him a one-year deal worth $22 million, positions Diggs for unrestricted free agency in 2025.

Also Read: Resurfaced Video Shows Tom Brady PREDICTING Stefon Diggs Will Leave Josh Allen years before Bills trade him to Texans

This arrangement offers Diggs the flexibility to explore his options beyond the 2024 season, potentially leading to another round of negotiations and opportunities in the NFL landscape. While his future with the Texans remains uncertain beyond the upcoming season, Diggs' talent and charisma ensure that he will remain a compelling figure to watch, both on and off the field.

ALSO READ: ‘Just One F*King Game’: Josh Allen SCREAMED at Stefon Diggs After Having Enough of Him Post Season-Opening Loss to Jets