When Vince McMahon Accidentally Pooped His Pants and Still Delivered WWE Promo

There’s no denying that Vince McMahon is a specimen. His stories still turn heads even after his era in WWE. Out of all the eccentric stories tied to McMahon, this one stands out as one of the most bizarre. Well, McMahon once soiled his pants and walked with pride to cut a promo.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross once revealed that McMahon attempted to recreate a prank involving Jim Ross and former WWE producer Gerald Briscoe. However, his attempt went horribly wrong, leading him to have an accident in his pants.

The story goes that Jim Ross apparently flatulated in a car while traveling with Gerald Briscoe. Briscoe, known for being extremely squeamish, started gagging and throwing up. After Vince caught wind (pun intended), he set out to force the same reaction out of Briscoe again by cracking a rat. However, in an unfortunate misfire, McMahon ended up soiling himself.

But this didn’t stop the former WWE chairman from going to the ring and cutting a promo. During a live Q&A session with Inside The Ropes, Jim Ross recalled how McMahon was unbothered by his little accident and went out to deliver a promo in his iconic stride.

Jim Ross stated on Inside The Ropes: “[Gerald] Briscoe then, of course, ran from the Gorilla position to go vomit, and Vince was walking down like he did, you know Conor McGregor’s thing is McMahon’s deal, he’s walking down doing this, he knew he s**t himself. He did not care no more than nothing; he didn’t give a s**t that he s**t.”

Advertisement

Also Read: When Vince McMahon Humiliated Trish Stratus in WWE’s Infamous ‘Bark Like a Dog’ Storyline

Ross also revealed that the production team relayed this to him through the headphones. They were also instructed to keep the camera shots above McMahon’s waistline for the entirety of his promo.

Nonetheless, McMahon remained unfazed during his promo, although he knew very well that he had a moment of sudden panic in his pants.

Read More: Ex-WWE Employee Reveals Vince McMahon Spent Christmas with His Family While Forcing Him to Work: 'He Didn’t Care About My Family'

Was McMahon the ‘butt’ of the joke? Maybe. But he still succeeded in making Gerald Briscoe vomit, which was exactly what he was aiming for. This just goes to show that Vince McMahon went to any lengths to leave a mark, even if it meant becoming the punchline himself.

At present, Vince McMahon is no longer associated with the WWE due to serious allegations and legal cases leveled against him. Although WWE wants you to move on from McMahon, his stories will never be forgotten.