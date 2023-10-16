When Vince McMahon approached Mike Tyson for boxing match against son-in-law Triple H at WrestleMania X7

Triple H was always one of the top guys of WWE. His rise began just after he joined forces with Shawn Michaels and formed a faction called D Generation X after the departure of HBK. The main focus jumped toward Triple H, and he slowly built his way to the top.

On the flip side, Mike Tyson was a megastar at that time, and his popularity was at another level. He was not only a boxing champion and a combat icon, but he built his name all across pop culture. At that time, he was among the biggest influencers. WWE planned a Mike Tyson vs. Triple H match for WrestleMania, but it got canceled.

Reason why Mike Tyson vs Triple H match was canceled

Vince McMahon has always been a believer in creating big spectacles and never missed collaborating with celebrities in WWE. Several celebrities who performed in WWE include Arnold, Boxer Floyd Mayweather, and Bad Bunny, among others.

Mike Tyson was on the top of his game when he was banned from boxing. Vince took advantage of the situation and offered Tyson a contract to appear in WWE. Iron Mike debuted on Monday Night Raw in 1998, and then he was added as the special guest referee for HBK vs Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WrestleMania XIV match.

After three years, Vince McMahon had more plans for Tyson to work in a match with one of the top guys, Triple H. In the interview, Hunter revealed WWE offered them a six-round boxing match for WrestleMania X7. It’s not fixed if it was a proper boxing match or if WWE was going to introduce their innovative way for that match back then.

Triple H revealed in a report with WWE.com, “We were going to do me vs.Tyson in a boxer vs. wrestler match at WrestleMania X-Seven."

McMahon expressed his interest in booking the match, but the negotiations between McMahon and Tyson were not reaching an agreement on the match fee. Hunter told WWE.com, “But it ended up being a deal where the whole thing just would have been a ludicrous amount of money, and it got pushed off. I wrestled ‘Taker, which ended up becoming one of my favorite matches.”

