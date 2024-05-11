Vince McMahon was the owner and chairman of WWE for decades, propelling the company to new heights, especially in the 80s and 90s. Apart from WCW, he never felt threatened by any promotion in WWE's standing as the most popular sports and entertainment promotion in the world.

However, Vince appeared to be intimidated by the rapid growth of UFC in the early 2010s, even though it was a different sport from professional wrestling, at least according to a revelation from the UFC President.

Dana White, the UFC President, once shared that Mr. McMahon had challenged him to a match, either in a WWE ring or a legitimate fight in the UFC octagon. In the press conference of UFC 158, which took place on March 16, 2013, Dana talked about his interesting phone conversation with the former WWE Chairman. He said, "Vince wanted to fight me, swear to God."

The reason behind Dana's rejection of fighting

Had Dana White accepted Vince's idea to fight, it would have broken many records in WWE and UFC. He also revealed the reason for refusing the offer to fight.

White thought Vince might not have liked the answer, but he was too old to fight, taking into account that the former WWE Champion was 67 years old at that time. Participating in the first professional legit fight at that age would have been a crazy idea, assuming they would have crossed paths in the octagon.

Unlike Vince McMahon, Dana White has a martial arts background. He trained in boxing from a young age and even contemplated becoming a boxer. Additionally, he has extensive knowledge and experience in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Given Vince's age and Dana's martial arts background, he would have secured an easy win without breaking a sweat in a real encounter.

UFC & WWE are owned by Endeavor Group now

More than a decade later, things have drastically changed for UFC and WWE because both companies are now owned by Endeavor Group. Moreover, Vince McMahon isn't associated with WWE anymore.

