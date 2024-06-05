When Vince McMahon Conquered WWE’s Legitimate Strongman in Workout Session

There are tons of fascinating and strange anecdotes surrounding Vince McMahon. He is always associated with something extraordinary. It is also well-known that he is one of the most competitive guys in the business. The success of WWE is a testament to McMahon’s toughness and tenacity. Not just business, as McMahon aimed to build his strength in all aspects of life.

That said, would you believe it if someone told you that McMahon once beat a legitimate strongman at lifting? It turns out that McMahon beat WWE’s genuine strongman and Olympic weightlifter, Mark Henry, in the gym. True story!

Vince McMahon once defeated Mark Henry at the gym

Vince McMahon may no longer be associated with WWE but his tales will live on forever. The former CEO of WWE has proven time and again that he is cut from a different cloth. And Mark Henry learned that when he was beaten at his own game. While speaking to Muscle & Fitness Magazine, Vince McMahon once disclosed how he pulled a trick up his sleeve to beat Mark Henry in the weight room.

He stated, “I showed up, and Mark was full of adrenaline, ready to train, and couldn’t wait. I went to my locker room and stayed there. I read, did some business, and an hour later I came out. By the time I came out, Mark’s energy and enthusiasm had waned considerably. From a psychological standpoint, I tried to gain an advantage there and did.”

McMahon also recalled mocking Mark Henry during their workout session by saying, “The World’s Strongest Man is not doing too well at the moment.”

Despite dominating Henry in their final big set, McMahon called Mark Henry the following day to express his discomfort from sore muscles. Nonetheless, defeating Henry at weightlifting counts as a massive achievement, albeit one attained through a trick.

When did Vince McMahon wrestle last?

The Genetic Jackhammer wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 38. The former Chairman of the Board accepted a challenge from Pat McAfee at the Show of Shows. With a little help from Austin Theory, McMahon was able to secure the victory.

However, his celebration was cut short as Stone Cold Steve Austin made his surprise appearance and dished out Stunners to everything in his sights, including Vince McMahon.