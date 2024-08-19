When Vince McMahon Forced Chris Jericho and Christian to Get Naked Infront of Crowd on WWE Raw

Tales about Vince McMahon’s eccentricities never fail to surprise wrestling fans. Though it all seems unbelievable at first, it turns out to be true. That said, McMahon once pulled a bizarre idea out of the left field involving former WWE stars Chris Jericho and Christian.

What was this bizarre idea about? Well, McMahon wanted to expose Jericho and Christian in their birthday suits on national TV on an edition of Monday Night Raw.

In 2003, after WWE returned from its tour to India, many WWE stars ended up falling sick. Hence, McMahon decided to build an entire edition of Raw centred around a comedic storyline involving Chris Jericho and Christian, who were also heel stars at the time.

The original plan was to have Booker T and Goldust sneak into Jericho and Christian’s lockers and steal their gear bags. As a result, Christian and Jericho would roam the arena in their towels, trying to find their clothes.

In the meantime, they would stumble upon the culprits, who would be launching the contents of their bag into the crowd from the ring. With Jericho and Christian distracted, somebody would come from behind and strip them of their towels, rendering them naked in front of the fans.

However, 10 minutes before Christian and Jericho’s match, Booker T was taken to a hospital due to severe dehydration. Consequently, WWE put the Dudley Boyz to step up in Booker T and Goldust’s stead.

But Chris Jericho, who was already an established star in the company, was not a fan of Vince McMahon’s idea at first. Y2J was first approached by Michael Hayes, presenting McMahon’s idea for the show. After Jericho dismissed the idea, unsurprisingly, he was called to McMahon’s office. Off-topic, Vince McMahon once humiliated Trish Stratus by forcing her to strip in a WWE storyline.

Chris Jericho disclosed how the idea was presented to him in an interview with Inside The Ropes.

Jericho recalled his conversation with Michael Hayes on Inside The Ropes: “‘Vince wants you to be naked’. And I said to Michael Hayes- ‘are you fu****g kidding me? I’m not a Chippendale dancer, there are little kids in the crowd; I’d get arrested for being a pedophile.’”

Ultimately, Jericho agreed to go on with the angle after speaking with Vince McMahon. It’s also worth noting that McMahon suggested weird things to be revealed from their bags, including women’s lingerie. This further aggravated Jericho, as he was against the idea of being perceived as a cross-dresser. Nonetheless, McMahon was successful in convincing Jericho.

Later in the show, as Bubba Dudley and D-Von Dudley exposed the contents of their gear bag and threw it into the crowd, Spike Dudley snuck up on Jericho and Christian from behind and took off their towels, revealing their bare bodies.

