When Vince McMahon Got Drunk And Peed On WWE Hall Of Famer's Bed In Crazy Prank

Bret Hart despised Vince McMahon when he left WWE following the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident. Prior to the beginning of the bad blood between them, the Canadian wrestler spent 13 years in WWE, starting back in 1984. For the most part, in his maiden WWE tenure, Bret Hart had a strong relationship with the former WWE Chairman.

Appearing in Inside The Ropes for The Hitman event in 2020, the five-time WWE Champion shared a jocular story involving Vince McMahon and Ric Flair. In the early 90s, one day, several WWE wrestlers visited a strip club. A funny incident happened after the wrestlers returned to the hotel from the club.

As per him, Curt Hennig, known as Mr. Perfect, and some other wrestlers had to urinate, and they needed to use the restroom.

"They started peeing on the king-size bed in Flair's room, and somehow, it was to get back at Ric Flair," said the former WWE Champion.

He went on to say, "I remember Vince McMahon peed on the bed.... but I know Vince paid for everything. "

The whole crew was drunk

Coming from a strip club, the whole crew, including Vince McMahon, were evidently intoxicated during the incident. Besides Mr. Perfect and Vince McMahon, all the other guys urinated on Ric Flair's bed.

Taking full responsibility, the former WWE boss covered all the expenses. They pulled off the crazy prank to annoy The Nature Boy.

Hearing the story, being on the road with Vince McMahon in the Golden Era, seemed like a fun experience. The incident happened over three decades ago, and Mr. McMahon was younger and energetic.

Vince McMahon isn't the WWE boss anymore

Since the incident featuring Ric Flair and Vince McMahon, many things have altered within WWE. After being in charge of WWE for forty years, Vince McMahon sold the company to Endeavor Group. Now, it operates under TKO Group, which also handles the biggest MMA promotion in the world, UFC.

On the contrary, Bret Hart is currently 66 years old. Hart had a real-life conflict with Vince McMahon after the Montreal Screwjob, but they are on good terms now. Moreover, Ric Flair has long retired from the squared circle.

