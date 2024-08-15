When Vince McMahon Hired Former WWE Women’s Champion Because of Growing Interest in Asian Adult Films

Vince McMahon has long been known for his deep interest in risque ideas for WWE TV. However, the former WWE chairman never knew about the rising popularity of Asian adult films on the internet. Surprisingly, his dumbfoundedness led him to hire former WWE star Gail Kim, whom he initially didn’t consider signing.

Gail Kim made her WWE debut in 2002. Right from the gate, the Canadian star was propelled to the top of the women’s division as she captured the Women’s Championship in her debut match.

At the time, the women’s division in WWE was still picking up, with the likes of Trish Stratus, Lita, and many others laying the groundwork for the future of women’s wrestling. Gail Kim emerged as one of the breakout stars on the roster.

But it should also be noted that she was nearly rejected by Vince McMahon before she was signed to the WWE due to her Asian descent. And the fact that she saw success in her WWE career early on had a lot to do with her in-ring prowess and a growing interest of men toward Asian women.

While speaking on his podcast, Ross Report, Jim Ross revealed that Vince McMahon had reservations about hiring Gail Kim due to her ancestry. However, Ross cleverly sold Kim to McMahon by not just highlighting her exceptional in-ring skills but also pointing out the proclivity among men for Asian women and Asian po*n.

Ross said on the Ross Report: “I remember Vince said, ‘You want to hire this Asian girl, right? I don’t know, I just don’t know.’ And I said, ‘Well Vince, you know, there’s a lot of guys that like Asian women. There’s Asian po*n sites.’”

Furthermore, Ross revealed that Vince McMahon was unaware that Asian adult films even existed. Nonetheless, Ross’ pitch led to Gail Kim’s arrival in WWE. Reacting to the outrage among fans online at Ross’ revelation, Gail Kim took to X and tweeted, “Nothing I'm really surprised at concerning @VinceMcMahon yes it's in poor taste but it's his character.”

Off-topic, Vince McMahon once humiliated Trish Stratus in one of WWE's most controversial storylines.

Anyway, Gail Kim left the Stamford-based promotion in 2004. However, she made her return in 2008 and stayed in the promotion until 2011.

Despite having two stints in WWE, Gail Kim did better in TNA. Kim was the inaugural and record-setting Knockouts Champion. Although Kim was as athletic and talented as they come, she was an underrated star in WWE. At present, Gail Kim is signed to TNA Wrestling as a producer.

