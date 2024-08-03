When Vince McMahon Humiliated Trish Stratus in WWE’s Infamous ‘Bark Like a Dog’ Storyline

Vince McMahon’s off-the-wall ideas brought both unexpected thrills and shocks during his era. However, most of his controversial ideas would not be taken too kindly by fans in today’s climate.

One such idea saw McMahon go way overboard when he punished Trish Stratus on WWE TV in the most degrading way in the storyline.

At the time, the women’s division in WWE was a far cry from what it developed into later on. So, what made this segment one of the most controversial storylines in WWE history?

Well, McMahon forced Stratus to bark like a dog in front of the crowd. Stratus was then railroaded into stripping on national TV, which only exacerbated the situation.

Vince McMahon once made Trish Stratus strip and bark like a dog

In the lead-up to WrestleMania X-7, Trish Stratus was involved in a romantic angle with Vince McMahon. During an edition of WWF Raw is War, the WWE Hall of Famer was subjected to horrific humiliation by Vince McMahon. It must be noted that in the previous edition of Raw, McMahon had turned on Trish Stratus, siding with Stephanie McMahon and William Regal during a mixed-gender tag team match.

The ‘bark like a dog’ segment was intended to draw sympathy for Trish Stratus as she was transitioning from a heel to a babyface.

Anyway, during the segment, McMahon coerced Stratus to get on all fours and bark like a dog. A visibly frightened Trish Stratus, who was contrite for falling out of the good graces of the boss, followed McMahon’s orders and crawled around the ring.

Then, McMahon insisted that Startus apologize to him in "dog language." And then, Trish barked, whimperingly.

The public humiliation didn’t end there, as McMahon was bent on making a spectacle out of Trish Stratus.

“Take your clothes off!” insisted McMahon.

When the stripping reached the point where Strish was in her lingerie, McMahon realized he had proven his point and put his jacket on Stratus.

Nonetheless, Stratus left the ring after she humored McMahon. However, McMhaon later got his comeuppance at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania X-7.

Trish Stratus slapped Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 17 to get her revenge

Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon were set to collide in a father vs. son match at the Show of Shows, WrestleMania 17. At one point in the match, Trish Stratus turned on Vince McMahon and delivered a hard slap across his face, exacting revenge.

This irked ‘Daddy’s Girl’ Stephanie McMahon, who then attacked Stratus. The next moment, we have a catfight in the ring. The action continued until Stratus chased Stephanie McMahon backstage.

Meanwhile, Vince McMahon conceded defeat to Shane O’Mac with a little assist from special guest referee, Mick Foley.

