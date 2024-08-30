When Vince McMahon Let The Undertaker Face Bob Orton Despite Randy Orton’s Father Having Hepatitis C

Vince McMahon is the mind behind the massive success of the professional wrestling industry, McMahon is widely regarded as one of the best promoters of all time, who was way ahead of his time and always focused more on the entertainment part of the business.

With time and his unique approach, Vince McMahon crafted the world of professional wrestling into a global entertainer and a billion-dollar business. Still, after the success, Vince McMahon graned the industry. He was heavily criticized for his harsh working style and worker, and critics often framed him as a selfish person.

In recent times, a picture of Bob Orton Jr, father of fourteen-time WWE champion Randy Orton with The Undertaker is going viral, where The Deadman was seen making Bob Orton Jr bleed from the head.

The picture is from the Hell in a Cell match at WWE Armageddon 2005, from the match between Randy Orton and The Undertaker, where the Taker made Bob Orton bleed during the match and the shocking part that created controversy was before the match Bob Orton tested positive for Hepatitis-C.

After years of the incident, the post has gone viral on Twitter X once again, and fans are still mad about the situation and even shared their opinions under the throwback post about the incident.

A fan commented, “Wasn’t the whole reason Bob was banished after this was because he hid his diagnosis and Taker was furious. I distinctly remember this being a Bob issue and not a Vince issue.”

A fan claimed, according to some reports, that time, Undertaker was mad at Bob after he discovered the health concern of Bob Orton Jr, “I heard Taker was pissed at Bob after he found out.”

Another fan reacted and shared Bob hid it from Vince McMahon “From what I heard Vince didn't know either. The only people that did were Bob Orton, maybe Randy Orton (u would think he would know) and Johnny Ace.”

Another fan reacted and requested The Undertaker to address the infamous incident on his podcast, “Would love to hear Takers take on this. Now that he has a podcast.”

There are lots of decisions about the match. It's been years since the match took place. Bob Orton Jr retired from sports, The Undertaker has retired, and Randy Orton has managed to register his name in the books of legends, and soon he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

For now, The Apex Predator, Randy Orton is on his full-time WWE run and has his important WWE World Heavyweight Championship match incoming. Randy Orton is booked to face the newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Ring General, Randy Orton, at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 primetime live event is set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The card has multiple big matches other than the title bout of Randy Orton and Gunther.

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his championship against Kevin Ownes, CM Punk will take on Drew McIntyre in a strap match, and a team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will take on a team of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match and many more.

What’s your take on the infamous incident between The Undertaker and Bob Orton Jr at WWE Armageddon 2005? Comment.

