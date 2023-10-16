When Vince McMahon lost his temper at The Rock for saying 'motherfu**er' on live TV

The Rock is best known in WWE for his mic work. People absolutely love it whenever People’s Champ holds the microphone. The main reason why the main reason behind The Rock's maximum popularity throughout his career one of the strong pillar was his connection with fans and his mic skill quality and charisma to attract fans are the only reasons behind his massive success in Hollywood as well.

Back in the day, WWE was doing things in the program which was a bit non-pg but still, they had to keep things in control there were certain rules WWE stars had to follow during they appeared live on television. Jericho called Stephanie McMahon on his podcast and both revisited epic promo when Rock and Chris Jericho roasted Stephanie and Rock said the cuss word on live television Vince McMahon wasn't that happy backstage.

Why Vince McMahon was furious after the famous segment between Rock, Y2J, and Stephanie McMahon

Vince McMahon always came up with some amazing storylines and gave some superstars creative freedom to do what they could do The Rock was one of the superstars McMahon believed in. In one episode of Blue Brand, in a segment where BookerT, Rhino, and Stephanie were in the ring and Rock was on the ramp later joined by Y2J and they both started rhyme wars insulting the McMahon family things went out of hand when originally Million Dollar Princess was asked to take segment over by interrupting The Rock but he took things further and crossed the line he used the word “ motherf**k** “.

While talking on Jericho’s Podcast, They revealed a lot. The animal joke on Stephanie was planned by her, and she asked Jericho, to crack jokes on her recent changes in her appearance and they also revealed. Rock using cuss words on live television was not acceptable by Vince McMahon. He was later furious about the segment. That promo is to this date in the top ten promos of all time.

