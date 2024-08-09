When Vince McMahon Proposed NSFW WWE Storyline Involving Daughter Stephanie McMahon and Her Brother

There’s no denying that Vince McMahon had a genius mind in pro wrestling. The former WWE chairman pitched some of the most entertaining storylines in WWE. However, McMahon often went way overboard with his ideas. So much so that he once pitched an out-of-left-field incest angle involving Stephanie McMahon.

Thankfully, the idea was shot down by the Billion Dollar Princess before it even made it to TV. But the way Stephanie McMahon revealed the proposed storyline shows she is no stranger to McMahon’s eccentricities.

In 2005, Stephanie McMahon had a baby on the way from her marriage with Triple H. In a WWE produced documentary about Vince McMahon, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, revealed that Vince once pitched one of the most bizarre ideas for entertainment, where he would be revealed as the father of her unborn child.

This was, hands down, one of the most dastardly ideas coming from the idiosyncratic mind of Vincent Kennedy McMahon. During the interview, Stephanie McMahon talked about how she found the idea so gross that it could not be entertained on TV. Hence, she refused to go ahead with the pitch.

She then revealed that McMahon suggested that Stephanie’s brother Shane could be revealed as the father, if not Vince.

She stated in the documentary: “My dad did approach me about wanting to be the father of my baby in a storyline for TV, which again only the second time I've ever actually said no to him for something he wanted to do. That one was just a little too gross actually. It's completely disgusting. I don't find the entertainment value in it at all. And he is actually my father, so how could I even play that out?”

The idea was so revolting that even former WWE producer Bruce Pritchard opposed McMahon’s pitch. As for Shane McMahon, he gave his thoughts on the incest storyline during an edition of Opie Radio in 2018. Off-topic, Vince McMahon once pooped his pants and still cut a promo.

Shane O’Mac jokingly stated, “Well, my sister is hot; I don’t think I would have really minded that.” Needless to say, Shane McMahon’s sarcastic response goes to show that he is familiar with the bizarre ideas that come from Vince McMahon for TV.

It’s safe to bet that had this angle materialized on TV, it would go down as the worst storyline in WWE history. Nonetheless, in today’s climate, most of Vince McMahon’s distasteful storylines would be considered taboo by the viewers.

